Ghana's Minority in Parliament has demanded the immediate dismissal of NSA Director-General Yaw Ampofo Ankrah

The NSA and some of its staff are reportedly being questioned by the CID over approximately US$600,000 linked to a visa facilitation scheme

The NSA has denied authorising any visa facilitation arrangement and says it will cooperate with any lawful police investigation

Ghana's Minority in Parliament is demanding the immediate removal or suspension of National Sports Authority (NSA) Director-General Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, citing alleged financial irregularities tied to a visa facilitation arrangement connected to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Minority caucus says Ampofo Ankrah and some NSA staff have been summoned to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) for questioning in relation to approximately US$600,000 allegedly generated through the scheme.

The caucus claims the operation was run by a private entity with backing from the NSA.

NSA Director-General Yaw Ampofo Ankrah is facing sack calls from the minority caucus in parliament. Photo credit: King Yaw Ampofo/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Minority demands immediate action

Ranking Member on Parliament's Youth and Sports Committee, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, addressed journalists and called on the President to act without delay.

"We therefore call on the President to dismiss the Director-General of the National Sports Authority with immediate effect, or, at the very least, require him to step aside pending the conclusion of the investigation," Assafuah said, as quoted by Citi Sports.

The caucus alleges that individuals seeking travel assistance were charged as much as US$8,000 per person, with promotional materials for the service reportedly displayed inside NSA offices and around stadium premises.

Assafuah said the estimated US$600,000 reportedly collected through the arrangement was a central concern for the Minority.

NSA denies involvement in scheme

In a formal statement, the NSA rejected the allegations, saying it did not authorise any visa facilitation service or the collection of money from members of the public in connection with the World Cup.

The authority added that it would cooperate fully with any lawful investigation by the police.

The denial puts the NSA at odds with the Minority's account, which portrays the arrangement as one that operated with institutional support from within the authority.

The CID questioning of the Director-General and staff suggests investigators are actively pursuing the matter, though no charges had been announced at the time of publication.

Powder Man addresses fraud allegations

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian football fan Kailani Ibrahim Kpa, popularly known as Powder Man, had addressed visa and travel fraud allegations on social media.

Kailani said he voluntarily reported to the police and insisted that the money was given to agents, not kept by him.

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Source: YEN.com.gh