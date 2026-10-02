The search for a new Black Stars coach has taken a decisive twist, with the government of Ghana set to take an active role

The decision comes on the back of a crunch meeting between the Sports Minister and the GFA president and his Executive Committee

A technical search committee will be formed to find Carlos Queiroz's successor following the Portuguese coach's departure

The government of Ghana will have direct involvement in selecting the next Black Stars head coach after the Sports and Recreation Ministry and the Ghana Football Association agreed to establish a joint technical search committee.

Sports Minister Kofi Adams held talks with GFA President Kurt Okraku and members of the GFA Executive Committee at the Ministry in Accra on Friday, October 2.

According to Ghanasoccernet, the meeting lasted more than two hours and produced a clear framework for how the coaching search will proceed.

The government of Ghana will have a major say in the appointment of the new Black Stars coach. Photo credit: @moysgovgh/X.

Source: Twitter

Government to take active role in search of new Ghana coach

Three representatives from the Sports and Recreation Ministry are expected to serve on the newly formed committee, giving the government a formal role in evaluating and recommending candidates for the vacant position.

The GFA retains responsibility for the formal administration of the process, but the arrangement marks a more direct governmental presence than has previously been the norm.

This is not the first time a structured committee has been used to identify a Black Stars coach.

In 2024, a five-member panel submitted recommendations to the GFA Executive Council, which held the final authority over the appointment.

That committee included a representative from the Ministry of Youth and Sports, though the level of governmental involvement now being formalised appears more deliberate.

The GFA has indicated it is seeking a coach whose profile aligns with the technical demands of the Black Stars, while the Ministry has pointed to its financial contributions to the national teams as part of the rationale for its involvement in the decision-making process.

Carlos Queiroz's departure and the road ahead

The Black Stars coaching vacancy arose after the GFA and Carlos Queiroz mutually agreed to end his second spell in charge.

The decision followed a damaging start to Ghana's 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign, in which the Black Stars collected no points from their opening two Group C matches.

Ghana fell to a 2-0 defeat against Cote d'Ivoire in Bouaké before conceding four goals at home to The Gambia in a 4-2 loss that intensified calls for a change in direction.

The incoming coach will face immediate pressure to reverse Ghana's fortunes in the qualifying series and restore confidence in a squad that has underperformed in recent competitions.

The new committee's work will be closely scrutinised given the circumstances surrounding Queiroz's exit and the urgency of Ghana's situation in Group C.

Queiroz’s reasons for resigning as Ghana coach

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that new details have emerged about why Carlos Queiroz resigned as Black Stars coach.

The Portuguese tactician reportedly raised concerns with the GFA over several issues, including training arrangements and accommodation decisions.

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Source: YEN.com.gh