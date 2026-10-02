Kumawood actor Mr Beautiful responded to veteran actress Adjoa Pee's claim that he kept part of the money John Mahama had sent to support her treatment

In a video shared by Bra Emma, the actor said he drove from Prampram to deliver the GH¢2,000 and had a family member record the handover

Mr Beautiful described the allegation as incomprehensible, saying it was not the first time veteran actors had made such claims against him over donations he delivered

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Kumawood actor Mr Beautiful has responded to claims by veteran actress Adjoa Pee that he kept part of the money John Mahama sent to support her.

Mr Beautiful responds to Adjoa Pee's claim that he kept part of the money John Mahama sent to support her. Image credit: Bra Emma (TikTok)/Mr Beautiful (Instagram)/Adow Pee (Facebook).

Source: UGC

The actor dismissed the allegation as incomprehensible, insisting he delivered the money to her himself.

Adjoa Pee recently claimed in an interview with Bra Emma that, about four years ago, Mr Beautiful reached out to Mahama to support her while she was battling an illness.

She claimed Mahama gave the actor money to deliver to her, but he told her he was keeping part of it as his transportation.

The veteran actress also accused Mr Beautiful of ignoring her calls during her struggles.

Her claims sparked mixed reactions, with some social media users urging the public to hear Mr Beautiful's side of the story.

Mr Beautiful responds to Adjoa Pee's claims

In a video shared by Bra Emma on TikTok, Mr Beautiful described Adjoa Pee's claims as incomprehensible.

He explained that after receiving the GH¢2,000, he drove all the way from his base in Prampram to hand the money over to her.

According to the actor, he asked a family member to record the moment because he had faced similar accusations in the past. He said he did not know at what point he could have taken part of the money.

Mr Beautiful added that some veteran actors had previously made similar claims, with some insisting on dealing directly with donors.

The TikTok video of Bra Emma, in which Mr Beautiful responds to Adjoa Pee's claims, is below.

Ghanaians react to Mr Beautiful's response

Many TikTok users sided with Mr Beautiful, with some describing people who complain after receiving help as ungrateful.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

Kofi Boateng wrote:

"For once, I support Mr Beautiful. Smart move."

Gayter Slayter said:

"Eiii, human beings are very ungrateful ooo."

babasaliu02 commented:

"Doing good has become more difficult than doing bad."

blanket indicated:

"Why are you so good? Learn to move in your lane, people are ungrateful."

PaaQwesi added:

"So as she was working as an actor, what did she use her money for? Or is acting government work?"

Last Born wrote:

"It is frustrating when individuals display a sense of entitlement, overlooking the fact that personal well-being is ultimately a self-responsibility."

Sark said:

"Is it by force to take care of somebody's irresponsibility?"

Mr Beautiful speaks on health rumours

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Mr Beautiful dismissed rumours about his health during an appearance at AshantiFest 2026 in April.

Speaking to blogger De Prince in Kumasi, he insisted he had never been sick. He explained that his long absence from the spotlight was a personal choice.

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Source: YEN.com.gh