Michael Akomeah, known as Sports Messiah, has left Wontumi FM/TV to join rival station Ahenfie FM/TV

Akomeah's exit is the latest in a string of departures from Wontumi's sports department to the emerging broadcaster

He joins Fancy Di Maria, OKT Ranking, Shadrack and Newton Peter Lartey, who have also made the switch

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Wontumi FM/TV's sports department has taken another hit after Michael Akomeah, widely recognised by his on-air name Sports Messiah, made the move to Ahenfie FM/TV.

Michael Akomeah becomes the latest member of Wontumi FM/TV to leave the station for Ahenfie FM/TV. Photo credit: @akomeahmessiah/X and @Ahenfie1061fm/X.

Source: Twitter

Akomeah joins other Wontumi staff at Ahenfie FM/TV

The departure of Akomeah, who built a loyal following through his sports broadcasting and analysis work, represents the latest in a pattern of exits from Wontumi that has raised eyebrows across Ghana's media industry.

Akomeah is far from the first familiar face to find a new home at Ahenfie. Before him, Fancy Di Maria, OKT Ranking, Shadrack Otto and Newton Peter Lartey all departed Wontumi FM/TV for the same destination.

The accumulation of recognisable sports voices at Ahenfie suggests the station is deliberately positioning itself as a serious competitor in Ghana's broadcasting landscape.

Michael, who built his profile during his time at Sompa and Wontumi, is among the more prominent figures to have made the transition.

His move, alongside those of his former colleagues, signals growing momentum for Ahenfie as it continues to attract experienced talent.

Questions mount over Wontumi FM/TV's sports future

The steady stream of departures from Wontumi FM/TV has raised questions about the future direction of the station’s sports coverage.

With several familiar voices moving on, the media outlet faces the challenge of rebuilding its sports team and maintaining the interest of listeners and viewers who have followed the departing broadcasters.

For fans who have come to associate these personalities with the station’s sports programmes, the changes mark a significant shift.

The exits could also create opportunities for new presenters to step forward as Wontumi FM/TV works to maintain its presence in Ghana’s competitive sports media landscape.

As things stand, Capo de Supremo remains the only member of the crew that joined Wontumi in 2025 who is still at the station, while Obaatan has also moved to Ahenfie.

Meanwhile, Ahenfie appears to be strengthening its sports team by bringing together several established voices in the industry.

Their arrival could give the station a fresh boost and offer audiences a new mix of familiar personalities and sports discussions.

For now, attention will remain on how Wontumi responds to the exits and what both stations deliver to their audiences in the coming months.

Fiifi Manfred leaves Nhyira FM for Ahenfie

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that popular sports journalist Fiifi Manfred confirmed his departure from Nhyira FM in an emotional video shared on X.

The Takoradi-born sports analyst has since joined Ahenfie FM as the station continues to strengthen its sports team with notable additions.

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Source: YEN.com.gh