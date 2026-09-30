Ghanaian sports journalist Countryman Songo called for a change in GFA administration after Ghana's heavy defeat to Gambia

Ghana lost 4-2 to Gambia at the Accra Sports Stadium on September 29 in the 2027 AFCON qualifiers

The defeat left Ghana bottom of their group in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign

Seasoned Ghanaian sports journalist Patrick Osei Agyemang, popularly known as Countryman Songo, has issued a fierce public rebuke of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and head coach Carlos Queiroz, demanding immediate change following a humiliating home defeat.

Speaking in a video posted on TikTok, Songo declared that the current GFA administration must go, warning that Ghana football would continue to deteriorate for as long as it remains in place.

Ghana vs Gambia: Songo Relocates Abroad, Slams GFA & Carlos Queiroz After Black Stars Defeat Image credit: Ghana Black Stars, Countryman Songo - Fireman/Facebook

Source: UGC

He also called for the sacking of Queiroz, citing the coach's poor results as grounds for his dismissal.

Ghana's damaging defeat to Gambia

The outburst followed Ghana's 4-2 loss to Gambia at the Accra Sports Stadium on 29 September 2026 during the group stage of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. The result was a significant blow to the Black Stars' campaign, leaving Ghana at the bottom of their qualifying group.

Conceding four goals at home to Gambia represented one of the more alarming defensive performances in recent Black Stars history, and the margin of defeat intensified calls for accountability from supporters and pundits alike.

Songo calls for GFA overhaul

Songo, who was abroad at the time of posting, did not hold back in his assessment. "Until we chase this administration out, the Black Stars and Ghana football will continue to suffer," he said in the video, directing his anger squarely at those running the game in Ghana.

His criticism of Queiroz centred on what he described as persistently poor performances under the Portuguese coach's tenure. Songo made clear he viewed the situation as requiring urgent structural intervention rather than minor adjustments.

The journalist's remarks reflect a broader mood of discontent among Ghanaian football followers, with the AFCON qualifier defeat proving to be a breaking point for many who had grown increasingly frustrated with the direction of the national team.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Sam George wants FIFA to ban Ghana after Gambia loss

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sam George suggested disbanding the Black Stars after Ghana's 4-2 defeat to The Gambia in the 2027 AFCON qualifiers.

The Minister urged the sacking of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), even at the risk of a FIFA ban.

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Source: YEN.com.gh