Sporting CP supporters unveiled a special banner honouring Cristiano Ronaldo during their Champions League clash with Manchester United

The tribute marked the reunion of the two clubs almost 19 years after their last competitive meeting in November 2007

Ronaldo, who is not part of either squad, began his career at Sporting's academy before moving to Old Trafford in 2003

Sporting CP supporters turned the Estádio José Alvalade into a shrine of nostalgia on Wednesday (November 25), paying a heartfelt tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo during their UEFA Champions League fixture against Manchester United.

Sporting CP Pay Special Tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo During Champions League Draw Against Man United. Photo by Carlos Rodrigues and Abdullah Ahmed.

Source: Getty Images

Sporting CP pay special tribute to Ronaldo

The Portuguese faithful unveiled a tifo featuring the five-time Ballon d'Or winner alongside the year 1906, the year the club was founded, reminding everyone inside the stadium of the deep bond between Ronaldo and the Lisbon institution that first recognised his talent.

The 2-2 draw served as a rare reunion between the two clubs that shaped Ronaldo's early career.

Watch how Sporting CP honoured Ronaldo, as shared on X:

He first arrived at Sporting's academy as a 12-year-old in 1997, going on to make his senior debut in 2002.

During his sole season with the first team, he contributed five goals in 31 appearances before catching the eye of Sir Alex Ferguson, according to World Soccer Talk.

The defining moment came on August 6, 2003, when Sporting beat United 3-1 in a friendly to open the very stadium where Wednesday's match took place.

Below is the game in which Ronaldo convinced United to purchase him, as shared on YouTube:

Ferguson was so taken by the teenager's display that he moved swiftly to secure his signature, setting in motion one of football's most celebrated careers.

At Old Trafford, Ronaldo won three Premier League titles and the Champions League while also adding his first of five Ballon d'Ors in 2008, becoming the first player to graduate from Sporting's academy and reach that pinnacle.

UCL: Sporting and United split points

On the pitch, the two clubs could not be separated. Sporting opened the scoring through Luis Suárez, only for Bruno Fernandes to respond with a brace and give United the advantage.

Suárez then completed his own personal comeback with an 80th-minute equaliser to ensure the spoils were shared.

Although Ronaldo was absent from both matchday squads, the tribute from Sporting's supporters ensured his legacy loomed large over the entire occasion, reinforcing the historic ties that bind the clubs nearly two decades after their last competitive encounter in November 2007.

Portugal FA plans special farewell ceremony for Ronaldo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Portuguese Football Federation intends to organise a special farewell ceremony to celebrate Cristiano Ronaldo following his retirement.

The federation pledged to work with fans and the nation to honour the Al-Nassr captain’s remarkable contribution to Portuguese football.

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Source: YEN.com.gh