Scores of people have reacted to a photo showing four pieces of small-sized fried ripe plantains selling at $260

Many people, particularly Ghanaians, found the selling price of the Jamaican food very expensive

Ghodson Dadson Abel said: ''See trouble ooh. If you eat this you no go hungry again abi. My place is two cedis''

Scores of people have reacted to a photo showing four pieces of small-sized fried ripe plantains selling at $260 at a supermarket abroad.

The snap, seen by YEN.com.gh, shows the nicely-packaged fried food labelled as a product of Jamaica.

Fried plantain can be served alone or with several meals in Ghana, especially foods such as plain rice, fried rice, waakye, beans, and Jollof.

Photo of 4 fried plantains selling at $260. Source: Okay 101.7 FM/Getty Images (Flashpop)

Actual price of food

The four pieces of fried plantains selling at 260 Jamaican dollars is GH¢12.65 and not GH¢1,956.33 (USD$260).

The photo, however, has erupted a stir as many people, particularly Ghanaians, found the selling price steep.

See the photo below:

Photo of 4 small-sized plantains selling at $260. Source: Okay 101.7 FM

YEN.com.gh selected some of the comments below:

Bless God'sproemp said:

''Mtwee. How much is a box of ripe plantain from afro shop kraa. I had a white woman guest this week and I made some for her. She enjoyed herself paa after I gave her some of the fresh ones to go and prepare it herself.''

Gbenu Anthony said:

''I have seen the dollar signs, but is it not the Jamaica dollars? I don't know, just thinking aloud but if it's the American dollars then. Wow.''

Kru Diamond Clouds commented:

''Eii, I guess the price of Gorbe will be $1000, hahaha.''

Ghodson Dadson Abel said:

''See trouble ooh. If you eat this you no go hungry again abi. My place is two cedis.''

Source: YEN.com.gh