A young woman has used her Twitter platform to share her displeasure with the food served on her flight.

In the post, she shared photos of what was supposed to be Jollof rice but looked like something else entirely.

Netizens were amazed by the Jollof photos, with many sharing hilarious comments and others sharing similar experiences they had

Jollof was in the trends in Ghana on May 4 because of a tweet that caused a massive stir on Twitter.

A post shared by a lady is what caused all the ''wahala'' as she shared pictures of a very interesting-looking jollof rice she claimed was served to her on her flight by the British airways.

The inscription on the pack was badly spelt with Jollof being spelt as ‘’Jolof’’. This had many people laughing out loud, with some jokingly saying she was served ''jolof'' not Jollof, suggesting it was the reason why the food was strange looking.

Joevarock, in the tweet, expressed her surprise at the bizarre-looking meal she was served and decided to publicize the ordeal she went through on her flight.

She said:

Twitter It's time I share with you the "jollof rice" British Airways served on my flight to Ghana a few weeks ago.

Ghanaians Give Funny Reactions Over Jollof ‘’Wahala’’

The tweet had numerous reactions as it caused a massive stir and ended up trending on Twitter

The tweet had a lot of interesting comments and quotes.

BigTimSocial was amazed to the point of looking for where the rice was. He said:

Forget Jollof for the moment... Where is the "rice?"

Greysweaterdude was clearly not enthused by what he was seeing as he said:

Neither Nigerians, Ghanaians nor the Senegalese can recognize that insult to our ancestors.

Lorrainemking wanted answers. Replying the tweet she said:

I hope you called police to ensure someone was arrested when the plane landed

YugeeohUo comment had a lot of people laughing as she said:

Nne, that Jollof is not from any part of Africa. Not Ghana, not Senegal and definitely not Nigeria. You were served British Jollof, my dear. All this time we've had Jollof wars and we didn't know to include the British?

