Former President John Mahama has sent congratulations to Donald Trump on his US election victory

In a statement, Mahama expressed hope that the election would bring greater prosperity to the US

Trump secured the necessary 270 electoral votes by winning Pennsylvania and Alaska, edging out Vice President Kamala Harris

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Former President John Mahama has congratulated Donald Trump on his projected victory in the US election.

Mahama, the National Democratic Congress presidential candidate, expressed hope that the election would bring greater prosperity to the US.

John Mahama is hopeful Trump's election will auger well for the global economy

Source: Getty Images

In a statement, he also said he trusted that Trump's victory would spur economic growth worldwide.

Trump's path to victory was marked by unexpected twists, including a criminal trial during the campaign, two assassination attempts, and a change in the Democratic ticket after President Biden dropped out.

Despite these challenges, Trump secured 270 electoral votes by winning Pennsylvania and Alaska, edging out Vice President Kamala Harris.

Trump's election win excited some NDC supporters who are reading good omens into a defeated president making a comeback, given Mahama, like Trump, was an incumbent who lost an election.

Trump also notably defeated the sitting Vice President, mirroring Mahama's contest with Vice President Bawumia.

World leaders congratulate Trump

In a sweeping statement showing the enduring bond between Israel and the United States, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated Trump on his re-election victory, which he called "history's greatest comeback."

"Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America. In true friendship, Yours, Benjamin and Sara Netanyahu," he said.

Echoing Netanyahu's sentiments, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed also extended congratulations, expressing enthusiasm for renewed U.S.-Ethiopia cooperation under Trump’s leadership.

Trump declares victory

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Trump declared victory over Democratic rival Kamala Harris.

This came after he was projected to win the critical battleground states of Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia. He has since been projected to get the 270 electoral votes to win the US election.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh