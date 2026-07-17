Poland published an official list of countries whose citizens qualify for visa-free entry, and only three African nations appear on it

Major African countries including Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, and Egypt did not make Poland's visa-free exemption list

Poland outlined key conditions for visa-free travel, including restrictions on employment and requirements for biometric passports in some cases

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Poland has released an official list of countries whose passport holders may enter the country without a visa, and only three African nations feature on it.

Poland Names Only 3 African Countries Whose Citizens Can Enter Without a Visa

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The Polish government's exemption list covers countries from the Americas, Asia, Oceania, and Europe,

Mauritius, Seychelles, and São Tomé and Príncipe made the list as the only representatives from the entire African continent.

3 African countries on Poland's visa-free list

Mauritius and Seychelles are both island nations located in the Indian Ocean, while São Tomé and Príncipe is a small island state in the Gulf of Guinea, off the west coast of Central Africa.

All three countries share a history of closer diplomatic and economic engagement with European nations relative to many other African states.

The broader list features notable non-European countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, Australia, Brazil, and the United Arab Emirates. European Union and European Economic Area member states, which have enjoyed unrestricted movement within the bloc since 1 May 2004, are also included.

Prominent African nations including Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, and Egypt are not on the exemption list at the time of this report, meaning their citizens are still required to obtain a visa before travelling to Poland.

Key conditions for Poland's visa-free entry

The Polish government has set out several important conditions attached to the visa-free arrangement. The exemption applies only to short-term stays and does not cover entry for employment or any paid activity, with the exception of citizens from EU and EEA member states.

Travellers who wish to stay longer or work in Poland must apply for the appropriate visa or permit through the proper channels.

For citizens of certain countries, including Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Moldova, Serbia, and Ukraine, the visa-free arrangement applies exclusively to holders of biometric passports.

A standard passport may not be accepted for entry under the exemption.

Persons carrying refugee travel documents issued under the 1951 Geneva Convention or the 1954 New York Convention are generally not permitted to enter Poland without a visa.

However, refugees residing in Ireland or the United Kingdom have been exempt from this requirement since 21 May 2025, provided their stay does not exceed three months, and they hold a valid document issued under the relevant conventions.

Travellers seeking detailed guidance are advised to contact Polish diplomatic missions or consular offices in their home countries before making any travel arrangements.

Source: YEN.com.gh