Davido responded directly to a post by former Osun Governor Adegboyega Oyetola celebrating the arrival of top APC figures in the state

The APC leaders, including Senate President Godswill Akpabio and four state governors, converged in Osogbo for a governorship campaign rally

The singer's comment referenced a third consecutive APC loss in Osun, the state governed by his uncle Ademola Adeleke of the PDP

Nigerian music star Davido has fired back at former Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola after the politician shared a celebratory post marking the arrival of senior All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders ahead of a governorship campaign rally in the state.

Oyetola published a video online welcoming Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Governor Hope Uzodimma, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Governor Uba Sani, and APC National Chairman Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, among other party heavyweights, to Osogbo for what he described as the APC Governorship Campaign Mega Rally.

Davido taunts Adegboyega Oyetola after the politician shared a celebratory post. Credit: Davido/Olaore Taiwo

Source: Facebook

In his message, Oyetola wrote:

"It is a pleasure to welcome the Senate President, His Excellency Godswill Akpabio; Governor Hope Uzodimma; Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa; Governor Uba Sani; other distinguished Governors, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda; party leaders, stakeholders and other dignitaries to Osun State for the APC Governorship Campaign Mega Rally in Osogbo. As members and supporters of the APC family converge in Osogbo, we look forward to a peaceful, vibrant and successful campaign event."

The Daily Post reported that Davido replied directly to the post, dismissing the show of political force with a pointed remark: "If you like gather Jesus 12 disciples o ma LULE for the 3rd time !!!"

Davido's Family Ties Give Comment Added Weight

The comment carried clear intent, referencing a third potential APC defeat in the Osun governorship race.

The singer's uncle, Ademola Adeleke, currently holds the governorship under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), a fact that positions Davido's political commentary as more than a casual remark from an outside observer.

The confrontation between one of Nigeria's biggest music exports and a former state governor drew significant attention online, reflecting the charged atmosphere surrounding the Osun political landscape ahead of the forthcoming election.

Former senator Omololu Meroyi passes away

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about former Nigerian Senator Omololu Meroyi, who passed away at the age of 76.

His transition from a prominent political figure to a respected community leader left a significant impact, with heartfelt tributes pouring in from those who regarded him as both a mentor and a father figure.

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Source: YEN.com.gh