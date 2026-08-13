A 45-year-old farmer identified as Dodzi Edudzi was arrested after his wife was found decapitated in their home in Asikuma Enyi-Kpodzi

The couple had attended an evening church service together, with witnesses reporting no signs of trouble between them before the attack

Edudzi has refused to cooperate with police, though reports indicate he had previously received treatment for mental health issues

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A farming community in the Asuogyaman District of Ghana's Eastern Region has been left in shock after a woman was allegedly decapitated by her husband inside their home on the evening they returned from church together.

The suspect, 45-year-old farmer Dodzi Edudzi, was arrested by officers from the local police command shortly after the incident occurred at their residence in Asikuma Enyi-Kpodzi.

A 45-year-old farmer in Asuogyaman allegedly beheads his wife after returning home from an evening church service in the Eastern Region. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

What happened in Asikuma Enyi-Kpodzi

According to details reported by Rainbow Radio 87.5FM, as sighted on GhanaWeb, the couple had worshipped together at an evening church service prior to returning home.

Those who observed them noted nothing unusual about their behaviour or interactions before they entered their room.

The alarm was raised by a neighbour who spotted Edudzi emerging from the couple's room holding a knife covered in blood.

She entered the room and found the woman lying motionless in a pool of blood. Her screams drew other residents to the scene, after which police were called.

Officers arrived promptly, secured the area, and took Edudzi into custody.

The victim's body was subsequently transported to a mortuary, where a post-mortem examination is set to be conducted.

Police investigate Asuogyaman murder case

Journalist Deshyee Opambuor, reporting on Rainbow Radio's Nyankonton Mu Nsem, said the motive behind the killing has not been established.

Edudzi has declined to make any statement or assist investigators since his arrest.

Emerging reports suggest the suspect had previously undergone treatment for mental health challenges, though this has not been formally confirmed by authorities.

Police investigations into the matter remain ongoing.

Two brothers arrested over Tuba murder

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana Police had arrested two brothers, Adams Adder Almeida and Bala Bilyon, over the death of 54-year-old Mohammed Rahman at Beach Drive Estate, Tuba.

The suspect had allegedly told investigators that he was driven to the act by the victim repeatedly calling him lazy and useless, which he said had affected him mentally.

A pistol believed to have been the murder weapon had been recovered from Bala Bilyon's room, while police were still searching for a third individual identified as Gideon.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh