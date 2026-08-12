The UAE government has issued a strict 60-day window for foreigners entering the country to finalise their residence permits

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security published the notice, which applies to family residence visa holders

Africans relocating to the UAE who miss the deadline will face automatic overstay fines under UAE immigration rules

The United Arab Emirates government has warned foreigners that they must complete their residence permit procedures within 60 days of entering the country, or be subjected to financial penalties under UAE immigration law.

The UAE's Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) published the notice, clarifying that anyone who enters the country specifically to finalise a residence permit must secure that document within 60 calendar days of their arrival date.

UAE mandates a strict 60-day deadline for foreigners to finalise residence permits, subjecting those who fail to automatic overstay fines under immigration rules. Photo credit: Getty Images

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Overstay fines will be applied automatically to anyone who allows that window to close without obtaining their permit.

Who the 60-day rule affects

The ICP notice specifically covers individuals entering on a family residence visa, which is tied to a sponsor's existing permit.

Under the terms set out by the authority, a dependent's authorised stay cannot exceed the remaining validity on the sponsor's own residency, meaning the permitted duration is capped from the outset.

The 60-day period is not a flexible arrangement. Authorities have framed it as a firm legal deadline rather than an informal grace window, and any failure to meet it, regardless of the reason for the delay, will be treated as an overstay.

Fines under UAE immigration rules can accumulate rapidly once they begin.

What this means for African residents

The notice carries direct consequences for Nigerians, Ghanaians, Kenyans and other Africans who are based in or relocating to the UAE.

A common practice among new arrivals has been to enter the country on a visit or entry permit while waiting for employers or family sponsors to complete the required administrative paperwork before converting their immigration status to resident.

The ICP's published position makes clear that this transitional period has a hard ceiling. Those who enter the UAE intending to become residents must ensure all procedures are wrapped up before the 60-day mark; otherwise, financial liability begins immediately.

For African communities in the UAE, where many residents depend on employer or family sponsorship to maintain their legal status, awareness of this deadline is particularly important.

Delays in sponsor-side paperwork do not exempt the applicant from the fines that follow once the deadline passes.

Foreigners currently in the process of securing UAE residency are advised to consult the ICP directly or seek legal guidance to confirm their individual timelines and ensure compliance before the 60-day window expires.

UAE announces new work visa requirement for Ghanaians

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the United Arab Emirates has introduced a new mandatory requirement for Ghanaian nationals seeking employment in the Gulf nation.

With this requirement, all applicants for UAE employment visas must now obtain a Good Conduct Certificate, commonly referred to as a Police Clearance Certificate (PCC).

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Source: YEN.com.gh