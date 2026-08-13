Sweden's new citizenship rules, which took effect on July 12, 2026, introduced a pathway for certain foreigners without permanent residence permits

The Swedish Migration Agency identified five categories of temporary permit holders who now qualify under the updated framework

Applicants must still hold a valid residence permit at the time of submission and satisfy all other standard citizenship requirements

Sweden has revised its citizenship eligibility rules, creating a new route for certain foreigners on temporary residence permits to apply for citizenship without first obtaining a permanent one.

Sweden's revised citizenship rules, effective July 12, 2026, offer a pathway for certain temporary permit holders, defining five qualifying categories for applicants. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The changes, which came into force on July 12, 2026, were introduced by the Swedish Migration Agency in response to a broader policy shift in which Sweden stopped issuing permanent residence permits as its default practice.

The exemptions were designed to prevent that shift from entirely closing off the citizenship pathway for people already living in the country on temporary permits.

Five categories that qualify

The Swedish Migration Agency specified five groups of temporary permit holders now eligible to pursue citizenship under the revised framework.

These are individuals who hold long-term resident status in Sweden; those recognised as refugees or persons in need of subsidiary protection; people granted permits on grounds of exceptionally distressing circumstances; those permitted to remain due to persistent impediments to the enforcement of expulsion; and family members of anyone falling into the above categories.

Eligible applicants are required to demonstrate well-founded prospects of receiving a long-term residence permit in the future.

The agency clarified that this essentially means a reasonable likelihood of permit renewal based on individual circumstances, with each case assessed on its own merits.

There is one notable exception to that requirement: any individual who has resided in Sweden for at least ten years and meets all other citizenship criteria is exempt from having to prove future permit prospects.

What the exemption does not remove

The updated rules do not eliminate the standard conditions that all applicants must satisfy. A valid residence permit must be held at the time the citizenship application is submitted. Critically, a person whose permit extension is still under review cannot apply during that waiting period.

All other existing requirements remain intact, including proven identity, habitual residence in Sweden, and the maintenance requirement, which relates to an applicant's ability to support themselves financially.

The revision reflects Sweden's attempt to balance tighter immigration controls introduced in recent years with the need to preserve a workable citizenship route for long-term residents whose legal status falls outside the permanent permit framework.

Australia exempts country from citizenship test

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Australia has named Papua New Guinea as the country whose citizens may be exempt from the citizenship test.

Under the eligibility rules, an applicant must not only have been born in Papua New Guinea before independence but must also demonstrate that at least one parent was born in Australia.

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Source: YEN.com.gh