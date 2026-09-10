An Okada and delivery rider has shared the circumstances that pushed him to leave the teaching profession

Francis Logah spoke about the financial struggles he endured during his six years in the classroom

The former teacher also explained how planning and determination helped transform his life after changing careers

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Francis Logah, a trained Ghanaian teacher who left the classroom to become an okada and delivery rider, has shared how changing careers improved his financial situation.

Teacher-turned-Okada rider shares how he completed a house in one year. Image credit: Neat FM

Source: UGC

Speaking during an interview on Neat FM, Logah said he taught for approximately six years but struggled to make meaningful progress with his salary.

According to him, his mother had a piece of land around Kasoa where a house could be built. However, throughout his teaching career, he could not afford even a single block or bag of cement to begin the project.

He also claimed that his financial difficulties forced him to depend on credit for some of his basic needs.

“Teachers borrow to survive,” he said, explaining that he sometimes collected foodstuffs on credit and settled the debt after receiving his monthly salary.

Logah completed house within a year

Logah said his situation began to change after he left teaching in 2022 and ventured into okada riding and delivery work.

According to him, he used the income from the new occupation to begin building on his mother’s land. By the end of 2023, he had completed a two-bedroom house where he now lives with his wife and children.

He stated:

“I built it within a period of one year.”

The former teacher stressed that completing the house was not based only on the money he earned from riding. He attributed the achievement to proper planning, discipline and determination.

He explained that people could make progress in different occupations if they remained focused and managed their earnings carefully.

Former teacher recounted sudden exit

Logah further disclosed that he left the teaching profession abruptly without submitting a formal resignation letter.

He said he woke up one morning and decided not to report to school. When the headmistress called to ask about his absence, he reportedly responded: “I am not coming again.”

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He also instructed the school authorities not to validate his final salary because he had already decided to leave the profession.

Logah expressed satisfaction with his decision, saying his current work had enabled him to accomplish something he could not achieve during his years in the classroom.

His story has generated discussion online about teachers’ salaries, alternative employment and the importance of planning.

While some people praised his determination, others argued that individual experiences in commercial motorbike riding may differ.

Lady's journey on Okada riding full-time job

In a related YEN.com.gh article, Janet Akambuba, an ambitious Ghanaian lady, has opened up about her journey of migrating from the Northern part of Ghana to Accra to work.

The video sighted online had her revealing that her efforts to join the Ghana Police on several occasions were unsuccessful, and she picked up commercial 'okada' riding to fend for herself.

The young lady shared that she makes more of her money by working as a dispatch rider for many businesses in Ghana.

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Source: YEN.com.gh