Applicants who miss the cut-offs for highly competitive University of Ghana programmes still have other options

The courses highlighted cover distance, evening, diploma and performing arts programmes

Meeting the stated aggregate alone does not guarantee admission, as applicants must satisfy the required subject grades

WASSCE candidates who fail to meet the competitive cut-off points for programmes such as Medicine, Law and Computer Science may still have opportunities to study at the University of Ghana.

Missed UG’s competitive courses? Here are 20 alternatives to consider. Image credit: Freepik

Source: UGC

YEN.com.gh has highlighted 20 programmes with numerical cut-offs ranging from aggregate 24 to 34. Most are offered through distance, evening or diploma routes, making them possible alternatives for qualified applicants with less competitive aggregates.

Distance and evening programmes

Among the evening options listed, BA Sociology has an aggregate of 34, while BA Economics and BA Psychology have 32. BSc Administration has a cut-off point of 30.

For distance education, BA Administration is listed at aggregate 30. BA English, Political Science and Sociology have cut-offs of 28, while BA Psychology and BSc Marketing require 26.

BSc Accounting and BSc Information Technology are listed at aggregate 24. These programmes may suit applicants who require a flexible study arrangement because of work, location or other responsibilities.

Candidates interested in the creative arts can also consider Bachelor of Fine Arts programmes in Music and Theatre Arts, both listed with a cut-off point of 24. However, applicants may be required to attend an audition or interview.

The six diploma options, each listed at aggregate 30, are Accounting, Adult Education, Development Education, Librarianship, Public Administration and Youth in Development.

A diploma can provide practical training and may also become a route towards further education.

Admission is not automatic

Applicants must understand that a higher cut-off point does not mean the university accepts failed subjects.

The official UG admission requirements demand credit passes from A1 to C6 in English Language, Core Mathematics, Integrated Science, Social Studies and three elective subjects.

No. Programme Study mode Cut-off 1 BA Sociology Evening 34 2 BA Economics Evening 32 3 BA Psychology Evening 32 4 BA Administration Distance 30 5 BSc Administration Evening 30 6 Diploma in Accounting Diploma 30 7 Diploma in Adult Education Diploma 30 8 Diploma in Development Education Diploma 30 9 Diploma in Librarianship Diploma 30 10 Diploma in Public Administration Diploma 30 11 Diploma in Youth in Development Diploma 30 12 BA English Distance 28 13 BA Political Science Distance 28 14 BA Sociology Distance 28 15 BA Psychology Distance 26 16 BSc Marketing Distance 26 17 BFA Music Regular 24 18 BFA Theatre Arts Regular 24 19 BSc Accounting Distance 24 20 BSc Information Technology Distance 24

The figures reflect the Pulse Ghana report. Applicants should confirm the latest cut-offs and subject requirements through the University of Ghana admissions portal before applying.

UG currently states that the aggregate used for regular admission should not exceed 24, while distance applicants should not exceed 30. Consequently, candidates should confirm the reported evening cut-offs of 32 and 34 directly with the university before applying.

Cut-offs may also change according to applicants’ performance, available spaces and programme requirements.

Students should therefore verify the latest figures, required electives and mode of study through the UG admissions portal instead of treating any published list as an automatic admission guarantee.

How to apply to UCC step-by-step

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the University of Cape Coast (UCC) released an official guide for prospective students looking to secure admission following the publication of the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results.

The announcement, shared on UCC's official Facebook page on 7th September 2026, was signed by the Director of Academic Affairs, Dr Atta Yeboah-Sarpong, and is directed at both new applicants and those who had previously submitted awaiting-results applications.

Students who had already applied using existing WASSCE results are advised to check their admission status at admissionlist.ucc.edu.gh and print their admission letters from there.

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Source: YEN.com.gh