20 University of Ghana Courses Applicants With Lower WASSCE Results Can Consider
- Applicants who miss the cut-offs for highly competitive University of Ghana programmes still have other options
- The courses highlighted cover distance, evening, diploma and performing arts programmes
- Meeting the stated aggregate alone does not guarantee admission, as applicants must satisfy the required subject grades
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WASSCE candidates who fail to meet the competitive cut-off points for programmes such as Medicine, Law and Computer Science may still have opportunities to study at the University of Ghana.
YEN.com.gh has highlighted 20 programmes with numerical cut-offs ranging from aggregate 24 to 34. Most are offered through distance, evening or diploma routes, making them possible alternatives for qualified applicants with less competitive aggregates.
Distance and evening programmes
Among the evening options listed, BA Sociology has an aggregate of 34, while BA Economics and BA Psychology have 32. BSc Administration has a cut-off point of 30.
For distance education, BA Administration is listed at aggregate 30. BA English, Political Science and Sociology have cut-offs of 28, while BA Psychology and BSc Marketing require 26.
BSc Accounting and BSc Information Technology are listed at aggregate 24. These programmes may suit applicants who require a flexible study arrangement because of work, location or other responsibilities.
Candidates interested in the creative arts can also consider Bachelor of Fine Arts programmes in Music and Theatre Arts, both listed with a cut-off point of 24. However, applicants may be required to attend an audition or interview.
The six diploma options, each listed at aggregate 30, are Accounting, Adult Education, Development Education, Librarianship, Public Administration and Youth in Development.
A diploma can provide practical training and may also become a route towards further education.
Admission is not automatic
Applicants must understand that a higher cut-off point does not mean the university accepts failed subjects.
The official UG admission requirements demand credit passes from A1 to C6 in English Language, Core Mathematics, Integrated Science, Social Studies and three elective subjects.
No.
Programme
Study mode
Cut-off
1
BA Sociology
Evening
34
2
BA Economics
Evening
32
3
BA Psychology
Evening
32
4
BA Administration
Distance
30
5
BSc Administration
Evening
30
6
Diploma in Accounting
Diploma
30
7
Diploma in Adult Education
Diploma
30
8
Diploma in Development Education
Diploma
30
9
Diploma in Librarianship
Diploma
30
10
Diploma in Public Administration
Diploma
30
11
Diploma in Youth in Development
Diploma
30
12
BA English
Distance
28
13
BA Political Science
Distance
28
14
BA Sociology
Distance
28
15
BA Psychology
Distance
26
16
BSc Marketing
Distance
26
17
BFA Music
Regular
24
18
BFA Theatre Arts
Regular
24
19
BSc Accounting
Distance
24
20
BSc Information Technology
Distance
24
The figures reflect the Pulse Ghana report. Applicants should confirm the latest cut-offs and subject requirements through the University of Ghana admissions portal before applying.
UG currently states that the aggregate used for regular admission should not exceed 24, while distance applicants should not exceed 30. Consequently, candidates should confirm the reported evening cut-offs of 32 and 34 directly with the university before applying.
Cut-offs may also change according to applicants’ performance, available spaces and programme requirements.
Students should therefore verify the latest figures, required electives and mode of study through the UG admissions portal instead of treating any published list as an automatic admission guarantee.
How to apply to UCC step-by-step
YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the University of Cape Coast (UCC) released an official guide for prospective students looking to secure admission following the publication of the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results.
The announcement, shared on UCC's official Facebook page on 7th September 2026, was signed by the Director of Academic Affairs, Dr Atta Yeboah-Sarpong, and is directed at both new applicants and those who had previously submitted awaiting-results applications.
Students who had already applied using existing WASSCE results are advised to check their admission status at admissionlist.ucc.edu.gh and print their admission letters from there.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Blessed Antwi (Editorial Assistant) Blessed Antwi is a Ghanaian digital media professional and Entertainment editor at Yen.com.gh. He has over 5 years of experience in content writing, SEO, and visual storytelling, with experience in entertainment, sports, and political reporting. Blessed has worked with platforms such as Ghcelebinfo, Opera News, Vimbuzz, OccupyGh, and Scooper News. You can reach him at blessed.antwi@yen.com.gh.