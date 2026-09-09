Lori Loughlin filed for divorce from fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli on September 4, 2026, in Los Angeles Superior Court

Court documents show the couple separated on August 31, 2025, nearly 28 years after tying the knot in November 1997

The divorce filing references a premarital agreement signed in 1997, which Loughlin is seeking to enforce in dividing their assets

American actress Lori Loughlin has formally petitioned for divorce from fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, bringing a near-28-year marriage to a legal close.

Lori Loughlin files for divorce from Mossimo Giannulli after 28 years of marriage. Image credit: Fox, DB News

Source: Facebook

Court documents obtained by ABC News confirm that Loughlin, 62, filed the petition on 4 September 2026 at Los Angeles Superior Court, citing irreconcilable differences as the grounds for the dissolution.

According to the filings, the pair officially separated on 31 August 2025, having wed on 27 November 1997.

They share two adult daughters, Isabella Rose Giannulli, 27, and Olivia Jade Giannulli, 26.

Lori, Mossimo's assets division & financial arrangements

The divorce petition outlines Loughlin's approach to the couple's financial affairs.

She is seeking to divide their assets and liabilities in line with a premarital agreement executed on 28 October 1997, roughly a month before their wedding.

That agreement was subsequently amended on 11 August 2015. The filing additionally requests that spousal support be left open for future determination, with legal fees to be apportioned between both parties.

The separation itself became public in October 2025, when Loughlin's representative, Elizabeth Much, confirmed to Good Morning America that the actress and Giannulli were living separately and had stepped back from their marriage.

Much clarified at that point that no legal proceedings had been initiated.

Lori and Mossimo's college admissions scandal

The couple's marriage endured considerable public scrutiny following their involvement in the 2019 college admissions scandal.

Federal prosecutors charged Loughlin and Giannulli with conspiracy after alleging they paid $500,000 to secure places for their two daughters at the University of Southern California, with the girls falsely presented as crew team recruits despite neither having rowed competitively.

Both pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges in 2020. Loughlin received a two-month custodial sentence, while Giannulli was handed a five-month term.

At her sentencing in August 2020, Loughlin described her involvement as an "awful decision" and offered an apology to the court. Giannulli similarly expressed remorse and accepted full responsibility for his conduct.

The divorce petition now formally signals the end of a union that weathered legal jeopardy, prison sentences, and public condemnation — stretching across nearly three decades.

The Facebook post announcing Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannilli's divorce is below.

Katie Price files for divorce from husband

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Katie Price’s decision to divorce Lee Andrews after just eight months of marriage.

The television personality is said to have raised concerns about his financial claims and sought legal advice while Andrews remains in custody in Dubai.

Price reportedly commissioned an expert to examine a cryptocurrency wallet that Andrews claimed contained about £37 million. The investigation allegedly found only £2.22, adding to the controversy surrounding the couple’s brief marriage.

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Source: YEN.com.gh