UKVI has issued an important reminder for international students preparing to travel to Britain

The latest guidance highlights key steps students need to complete before setting off

Failure to follow the requirements could lead to complications during their journey

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International students preparing to travel to the United Kingdom on a student visa have been put on notice by UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI), which has released a pre-departure checklist of three steps every visa holder must complete before leaving their home country.

The advisory was published on UKVI's verified X account, @UKVIgovuk, and is intended to help students navigate entry requirements smoothly and avoid hold-ups at the UK border.

UKVI lists 3 things foreigner students must do before travelling to Britain. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The steps UKVI wants students to take before flying

According to the official guidelines, students are required to first create a dedicated UKVI online account.

Once the account is set up, they must use it to access their eVisa, which is the digital document that has replaced older physical formats such as vignette stickers and Biometric Residence Permits (BRPs).

The eVisa now serves as the primary proof that a student has permission to enter and study in Britain.

The third and equally critical step is to review every personal detail on the eVisa carefully.

Students are expected to confirm that names, dates, and all other information on the document are completely accurate before they board any flight.

What to do if your eVisa contains errors

UKVI has made clear that the responsibility for spotting mistakes rests with the student, and that errors must be reported before travel, not after landing.

Any discrepancies found on the eVisa should be flagged immediately through the official government portal at gov.uk/evisa.

The agency was firm in its messaging:

"Do not travel to the UK until you've received your Student visa decision and have access to your eVisa," it stated.

The warning signals that border officials will not make allowances for foreign students who arrive without having completed these steps, making it essential that applicants set up their accounts and verify their documents well in advance of their departure date.

UK announces weekly work hours for international students

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the UK government had published official guidelines in 2026 outlining how many hours international students on student visas could work weekly.

The framework had set different employment limits depending on whether a student was studying at degree level or below degree level.

Certain exceptions had applied to students on assessed work placements and those elected to Student Union roles.

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Source: YEN.com.gh