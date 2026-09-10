Choirmaster Marks a Month Since Wife Beverly Afaglo's Funeral With Emotional Tribute
- Ghanaian musician Choirmaster marked a month since laying his wife, Beverly Afaglo, to rest with an emotional tribute post, describing grief as love with nowhere to go
- Beverly Afaglo, a Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur married to Choirmaster since 2012, passed away on May 24, 2026, after battling cancer, just days before her 43rd birthday
- Fans and followers flooded the comment section with prayers and words of comfort for Choirmaster, with many expressing sympathy over the continued loss of his wife
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Ghanaian musician Choirmaster has marked a month since laying his late wife, Beverly Afaglo, to rest, sharing an emotional tribute reflecting on the pain of the past few weeks.
Beverly Afaglo Baah was a popular Ghanaian actress, trained journalist, and entrepreneur who built a business portfolio that included Glamour Beauty Salon and the shawarma chain Traffic Shawarma.
She was married to Choirmaster, born Eugene Baah, since April 2012, and the couple had two daughters, Violyn and Kora.
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She passed away on May 24, 2026, at the International Maritime Hospital in Tema, Ghana, following a battle with cancer, just days before her 43rd birthday.
Choirmaster confirmed the news in a heartbreaking Instagram post at the time and was reportedly hospitalised shortly after when his blood pressure spiked from the grief.
Her final funeral rites were held in Accra on August 8, 2026, following an earlier memorial service in the United States.
Choirmaster's emotional tribute after Beverly's burial
In a post on his Instagram page, Choirmaster wrote that it had already been a month since she left, and that although the world had continued moving, his own felt like it had stopped.
He said he missed her in more ways than he could explain, from the sound of her voice to her smile and presence beside him, adding that a month without her had taught him that grief is simply love with nowhere to go, a love he said he would carry with him for the rest of his life.
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Choirmaster closed the message by thanking her for the life they shared, the memories they made, and the love she gave him, promising to honour her by carrying her memory in his heart every day.
Choirmaster's post is below.
Fans console Choirmaster in emotional comments
Choirmaster's latest tribute drew an outpouring of sympathy online.
YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.
fibbiesmakeover commented:
"Hmmm it's well 🙌"
rosedee73 commented:
"Hmmmmm..God continue to strengthen menuabarimah 💕💕"
samiraissah10 commented:
"true love ❤️ God bless you so real"
evasanddrinks commented:
"This one hurts ooo Eii Berv ❤️May God console your family everyday"
gy_golden_ventures commented:
"Awwww see me crying..it's well rest on Bev😢"
Beverly Afaglo's daughter keeps her business alive
In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Violyn Baah, Beverly Afaglo's daughter, hit the streets of Kasoa alongside her father to promote Traffic Shawarma, the business her late mother left behind.
The young CEO was seen dressed in a branded shirt, personally handing out leaflets to members of the public, in a gesture that warmed the hearts of many Ghanaians online, who praised her and her father for keeping Beverly's legacy alive.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ben-oni Blay (Entertainment Editor) Ben-Oni Quao Blay is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh with a Master's degree in Journalism from the Ghana Institute of Journalism and a Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of Cape Coast. He has over five years of experience in SEO content creation, digital publishing, and audience analytics. Before joining YEN.com.gh, he served as Lead Content Creator and Writer at the International Filmmakers Association (Germany), where he covered film and entertainment. He holds Google certifications in Digital Marketing and SEO. Contact him at benoni.blay@yen.com.gh.