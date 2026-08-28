Australia's Department of Home Affairs has published a firm age requirement for skilled workers applying under the Employer Nomination Scheme subclass 186 visa

The ENS visa offers successful applicants the right to live and work in Australia permanently under employer sponsorship

Certain categories of applicants may qualify for an exemption from the age rule under the Direct Entry stream

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Australia has set a firm upper age limit for skilled workers seeking permanent residency through the Employer Nomination Scheme (ENS) visa, subclass 186, under the Direct Entry stream.

According to guidance published by the Australian Government Department of Home Affairs, applicants must be under 45 years of age at the time of lodging their application to be considered eligible.

Australia's Department of Home Affairs sets a firm upper age limit of 45 for skilled workers applying for the ENS subclass 186 visa, with certain exemptions available. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Anyone who has reached or exceeded that age on the date of submission will not qualify under the standard requirements.

What the ENS subclass 186 visa offers

The ENS visa is designed for skilled foreign workers who have received a formal nomination from an Australian employer.

Once granted, it provides the holder with the right to live and work in Australia on a permanent basis, making it one of the most sought-after immigration pathways available to skilled workers from abroad.

The Direct Entry stream serves as one of the routes through which applicants can obtain the visa. It is generally suited to workers who have not previously held a temporary employer-sponsored visa in Australia, though candidates must still satisfy skill, qualification, and nomination requirements set by Australian immigration authorities.

Exemptions to the age requirement

The Department of Home Affairs has noted that the age rule does not apply universally. Certain categories of applicants may be exempt from the under-45 requirement under the Direct Entry stream's conditions, though the department's published guidance outlines the specific circumstances under which those exemptions apply.

The ENS visa remains one of the more direct and permanent employer-backed immigration options available in Australia.

The age cap, combined with the skill and nomination criteria, means prospective applicants are advised to assess their eligibility carefully before submitting an application.

Australia publishes details for foreign students seeking visas

In another development, YEN.com.gh reported that Australia had outlined the eligibility conditions that foreign nationals must satisfy to obtain a Student visa.

The details are available on the Department of Home Affairs' official website and apply to all prospective international students seeking to study in Australia.

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Source: YEN.com.gh