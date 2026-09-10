Prisca Dede Ayeh, former host of Ghana's Slayers TV show, attended her graduation ceremony in London on Wednesday, September 9, 2026

The corporate executive and interior culturist shared footage and photos from the University of East London event on Instagram

Fans and friends flooded the comments with congratulatory messages celebrating Prisca Dede Ayeh's latest academic milestone

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Popular Ghanaian corporate executive and interior culturist Prisca Dede Ayeh has hit a major personal milestone, graduating from the University of East London at a formal ceremony held in the UK.

Former Ghanaian TV show host Prisca Dede Ayeh graduates from the University of East London in the UK. Photo source: @prisca_ayeh

Source: Instagram

The former Ghanaian TV personality, best known for hosting the popular Slayers TV show on Bola Ray's renowned Accra-based broadcast station GHOne TV, shared footage and photos from the event on her Instagram page on Wednesday, September 9, 2026.

The video captured the full ceremonial atmosphere: academic staff dressed in traditional gowns, mortarboards, and hoods seated on stage, while graduates in caps and gowns sit before them in a solemn yet celebratory setting, backed by graduation music.

Accompanying the celebratory post, the former Ghanaian TV personality wrote:

"Prayed for this season. The cap, the gown, and the breakthrough. It all came by Grace. ❤️🎓"

Prisca Dede Ayeh's career journey

Since stepping away from television hosting, Prisca Dede Ayeh has carved out a reputation as a corporate executive and interior culturist, building a profile that stretches well beyond the entertainment landscape where she first made her name.

She is currently a managing associate at Blaq Decor, a leading supplier of novel furnishings to the interior industry, and the founder of Blaq Signature.

Her Slayers fashion TV show, which she co-hosted with Maudlyn Arday as part of the Slayers Network Group, introduced her to a wide Ghanaian audience, and her transition into the corporate and creative industries has kept her firmly in the public eye.

Prisca, who holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in Management and Economics and an Executive MBA in Project Management from Methodist University College and Accra Business School, respectively, also previously worked as an entertainment news anchor on media executive and businessman Ignace Hego's 4Syte TV in 2017.

The University of East London graduation marks another chapter in that evolution, with many of her followers noting that her journey reflects consistent ambition and a willingness to reinvent herself.

The Instagram videos showing Prisca Dede Ayeh's graduation from the University of East London are below:

Fans react to Prisca Dede Ayeh's graduation

YEN.com.gh has compiled reactions from followers who celebrated the news on social media below:

@sharon.b.cofie wrote:

"You're such a go-getter!! Congratulations boo❤️."

@nates_hart said:

"Congratulations, My Fair Lady❤️."

@jossieyoung commented:

"Dedeeeeeeeee!!! A big congratulations to you, the pieces came together beautifully! 🔥🔥🔥."

2016 GMB winner graduates from UK university

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about the 2016 Ghana’s Most Beautiful winner, Yaba Nelly and her academic achievement in the UK.

The former pageant queen earned an MBA in Construction and Real Estate Management from the University of the Built Environment in Reading.

Yaba Nelly’s graduation photos, featuring her elegant Kente-inspired dress and cap and gown, sparked warm congratulations from Ghanaians online.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh