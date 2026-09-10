A major update has emerged for successful DV-2026 Green Card winners heading to the United States.

While the visa offers broad opportunities to live and work in America, some career paths come with important restrictions.

The affected jobs span a few sensitive areas that prospective winners may want to know about before making career plans.

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Winning the US Green Card Lottery can open the door to numerous employment opportunities for successful DV-2026 applicants.

However, permanent residents do not have exactly the same employment rights as US citizens when it comes to certain government and national security positions.

List of jobs successful US Green Card DV-2026 winners cannot do in America. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

While a Green Card generally allows holders to live and work in the United States, some jobs remain restricted to American citizens.

Jobs Green Card holders cannot do

As a Lawful Permanent Resident (LPR), a successful DV-2026 winner can work in almost any private-sector job in the United States.

However, some positions are restricted because they require US citizenship or access to classified information.

The main categories include:

Most federal government jobs: Many federal civil service positions require applicants to be US citizens. This can include roles within agencies such as the FBI, CIA, State Department and federal courts.

Many federal civil service positions require applicants to be US citizens. This can include roles within agencies such as the FBI, CIA, State Department and federal courts. Certain elected and appointed positions: Green Card holders generally cannot run for federal elective office, including positions in Congress or the presidency. Many state and local public offices may also have citizenship requirements.

Green Card holders generally cannot run for federal elective office, including positions in Congress or the presidency. Many state and local public offices may also have citizenship requirements. Some law enforcement positions: Several federal, state and local law enforcement agencies require officers to be US citizens. However, requirements can vary between jurisdictions, with some areas allowing certain permanent residents to apply.

Jobs requiring security clearances

Some employment opportunities are restricted because they require access to classified or highly sensitive government information.

These can include:

Defence and national security jobs: Some positions with federal defence contractors may require a security clearance that is generally limited to US citizens.

Some positions with federal defence contractors may require a security clearance that is generally limited to US citizens. Sensitive technology and engineering roles: Jobs involving classified military technology, nuclear-related work or sensitive cyber-intelligence may have citizenship or security-clearance requirements.

Green Card holders can work in most other jobs

Apart from specific government and national security-related restrictions, Green Card holders have broad employment rights in the United States.

Federal law also provides protections against certain forms of employment discrimination, meaning private-sector employers generally cannot refuse to employ someone simply because they are a lawful permanent resident rather than a US citizen.

A Green Card holder who later becomes eligible for US citizenship can apply for naturalisation, which can remove citizenship-based restrictions on jobs and public positions.

Successful DV-2026 winners should therefore check the specific eligibility requirements of any government, law enforcement or security-sensitive position before applying.

Jobs US Green Card winners can do

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that successful DV-2026 winners had more freedom to build their careers in America than many might have realised.

Their Green Card status opened the door to opportunities across several industries and professions.

From professional careers to entry-level roles and business ownership, the options were wider than expected.

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Source: YEN.com.gh