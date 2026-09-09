Angelo, popularly known as Angel Town and Sarkodie's manager, responded after being named directly in Stonebwoy's lengthy X post, saying he would set the record straight

Stonebwoy had claimed Angel called him to say Sarkodie's camp wanted to come through to his last BHIM Festival stadium show, and that he did not disagree

Angelo shared WhatsApp screenshots that appeared to show Stonebwoy's own camp reaching out to coordinate attendance, seemingly contradicting the version Stonebwoy had given

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Sarkodie's manager, Angelo, popularly known as Angel Town, has broken his silence after being directly named in Stonebwoy's lengthy X post addressed to Sarkodie, saying he would "set the record straight" now that his name had entered the conversation.

Sarkodie's manager Angel Town responds to Stonebwoy's claims, sharing WhatsApp screenshots amid their ongoing feud. Image credit: Pulse Ghana/Pluzz.

Source: Twitter

In his post, Stonebwoy referenced his last BHIM Festival show at the stadium, claiming that Angel had called his camp ("chief") to say Sarkodie's camp wanted to come through, and that he had not disagreed.

The line was used to argue that shows between the two camps had never been a problem, regardless of who initiated contact.

Screenshots appear to contradict Stonebwoy's version of events

Reacting to being pulled into the exchange, Angelo quote-posted Stonebwoy's message, writing that it was only because his name had actually been mentioned that he felt compelled to respond.

He said he did not mind reaching out directly if it came to that, but insisted that in this context, people should simply state facts and not lie on his name.

Alongside his response, Angelo shared screenshots of a WhatsApp conversation with a contact saved on his phone as "Chief Stylz Abiola BHIM," dated December 22, 2025.

The messages show the Stonebwoy-camp contact initiating the conversation, discussing a stressful trip through Morocco, a missed flight to Accra, and confirming dates for the 24th and 25th of that month, including a reference to "pressure" from someone named Edo tied to the timing.

The exchange appears to run counter to the account Stonebwoy gave in his post.

Rather than Angel reaching out to ask if Sarkodie's team could "come through," the screenshots suggest it was Stonebwoy's own camp that initiated contact to coordinate the logistics around that period.

Angel Town's WhatsApp screenshots are below.

How the Stonebwoy and Sarkodie feud has escalated

The exchange is the latest chapter in a monthslong tension between Stonebwoy and Sarkodie that first flared in May 2026 over Stonebwoy's "convenient friendship" comment, widely linked to Sarkodie's reunion with Shatta Wale in London.

The feud has since grown to include Stonebwoy's lengthy September 9 X post, a detailed rebuttal from Sarkodie, and a follow-up live session in which Stonebwoy accused Sarkodie of disrespect, inhumane treatment, and betrayal.

Angelo's response marks the first time a member of either camp's management team has publicly weighed in on the dispute.

Sarkodie fires back at jollof rice mockery

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Sarkodie responded to online mockery over claims he once visited Stonebwoy's home to apologise and was served jollof rice, a story that triggered a wave of memes and jokes on Ghanaian social media.

Rather than address the story directly, Sarkodie shared a viral clip of preacher Osofo Kyiriabosom delivering a fiery, animated warning to critics, leaving the message open to interpretation while the timing made his intent unmistakable.

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Source: YEN.com.gh