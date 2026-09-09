Prophet Omega issued a concerning prophecy about veteran Ghanaian actress Naana Hayford during an interview on Angel FM Kumasi

The popular Ghanaian pastor appealed for access to the actress to hold a one-on-one counselling session over what he described as a spiritual danger to her life

The video has since gone viral on TikTok, drawing worried reactions from fans urging the prophet to intervene on behalf of Naana Hayford

Popular Ghanaian pastor Prophet Omega has raised alarms with a prophecy concerning veteran actress Naana Hayford, warning of what he described as an impending spiritual danger to her life.

Prophet Omega issues a concerning prophecy about veteran Ghanaian actress Naana Hayford. Photo source: Naana Hayford Domfeh, Prophet Omega

Source: Facebook

The prophecy, shared in a video by the prophet, emerged during an interview with popular radio broadcaster Ali Baba Dakambary on Angel FM Kumasi, recorded on a branded studio set carrying both ABN and Angel FM/TV logos.

During the session, Prophet Omega made clear he felt an urgent obligation to reach the actress personally and have a conversation over his concerning prophetic declaration.

He said:

"Whenever our mother, Naana Hayford, is, you guys should look for her whereabouts because I saw a big wind blow. I was not happy with the direction of the wind. Everybody was headed to a particular place."

Prophet Omega's prophecy for Naana Hayford

The pastor was emphatic about the seriousness of his words about the Kumawood movie legend, with on-screen text accompanying the viral clip reading:

"Please don't joke with my words because my words are final."

He framed his planned intervention as a spiritual necessity, insisting he would reach out to Naana Hayford directly to provide guidance and find a solution to the danger he foresaw.

He said:

"I hope, as I am saying this here, I will be able to get access to her for a meeting."

"So I earlier made the announcement on Sunday that I had already seen the vision, so wherever the woman (Naana Hayford) is, Ali, locate her whereabouts for me so that I will be able to do whatever God wants me to do to support her so he can stop what I saw."

The TikTok video of Prophet Omega delivering the prophecy about veteran Ghanaian actress Naana Hayford is below:

Reactions to Prophet Omega's Naana Hayford prophecy

The clip spread rapidly online and prompted a wave of concerned responses from followers who took the prophecy seriously.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

God is Able wrote:

"Please, can't you pray for her to stop that?"

Djsmith226 said:

"The seer has spoken. I believe her family will call the prophet on an emergency."

Ivy Bentil added:

"God bless you. Save her for me o and save me too, daddy please."

Pastor shares prophecy about Nana Ama McBrown

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Prophet Samaila Abdulai’s prophecy concerning Ghanaian actress and presenter Nana Ama McBrown.

The pastor claimed she had been freed from a spiritual influence and that God’s favour would propel her entertainment show and career to new heights.

The prophecy came after earlier spiritual warnings from other Ghanaian religious figures, who urged the public to pray for McBrown amid claims of danger and opposition.

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Source: YEN.com.gh