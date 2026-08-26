Australia Publishes Minimum Funds Foreigners Need for a Working Holiday Visa
- Australia's Department of Home Affairs has confirmed the financial requirements for the Working Holiday visa subclass 417
- Applicants must demonstrate they hold roughly AUD 5,000 to cover their initial period of stay in the country
- The visa targets travellers aged 18 to 30, with citizens of certain countries eligible up to the age of 35
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Australia's Department of Home Affairs has published the financial conditions that foreign nationals must satisfy before they can be issued a Working Holiday visa under subclass 417, confirming that applicants need approximately AUD 5,000 to support their stay in the country.
The figure relates specifically to the initial period of residence and does not account for the cost of leaving Australia once the stay concludes.
What applicants must demonstrate
Beyond the AUD 5,000 threshold, applicants are required to show they hold sufficient funds to cover their onward or return travel after departing Australia.
The department did not prescribe a fixed amount for this portion of the requirement, given that travel costs differ depending on where each applicant intends to go after their stay ends.
The financial condition therefore carries two distinct components: enough money to sustain oneself throughout the time spent in Australia, and enough to fund departure from the country at the conclusion of that period.
Who qualifies for the Subclass 417 visa
The Working Holiday visa subclass 417 is a first-time visa in this category, meaning it applies to those who have not previously held this type of visa.
Its primary purpose is to enable an extended holiday in Australia, with holders permitted to work during that period as a means of supplementing their travel funds rather than as the main reason for their visit.
The standard age eligibility runs from 18 to 30 years old. However, nationals of certain eligible countries may apply up to the age of 35, broadening access to a wider pool of travellers beyond the usual upper limit.
The visa is designed to balance tourism and short-term employment, allowing holders to experience the country over an extended period while maintaining financial self-sufficiency during their visit.
Australia sets age limit for Working visa applicants
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Australia has announced an age range of 18 to 35 years for the Working Holiday visa subclass 417.
The visa is targeted at young people seeking to spend an extended period in Australia.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie is the Head of the Diaspora Affairs Desk at YEN.com.gh, where he has worked since 2022. He has over eight years of journalism experience and holds a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from the University of Cape Coast. Philip previously served as Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh and has also worked as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and a content writer for Scooper News. He also holds certificates in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh