Australia Lists 4 Family Visa Options for Citizens and Permanent Residents

Australia's Department of Home Affairs has published four distinct family visa categories available to citizens and permanent residents

The categories cover partner, parent, child, and other family visas, each tied to a specific family relationship

Eligible New Zealand citizens living in Australia are also permitted to sponsor family members under the programme

Australia's Department of Home Affairs has published details of four family visa categories through which citizens and permanent residents can sponsor relatives to live in the country permanently.

Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlines four family visa categories for partners, parents, and children, expanding sponsorship to eligible NZ citizens. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The family migration programme is open not only to Australian citizens but also to permanent residents and eligible New Zealand citizens residing in Australia, significantly widening the pool of people who can bring family members over.

Australia's four family visa categories

The first category covers partner visas, which apply to spouses, de facto partners, and prospective spouses seeking to relocate to Australia.

The second is the parent visa, available to parents who wish to join their children and settle in Australia on a permanent basis.

The third category covers child visas, which allow parents to sponsor dependent children, adopted children, and orphaned relatives to live with them in Australia.

The fourth category, described as other family visas, is a broader grouping that includes provisions for carers, remaining relatives, and aged dependent relatives to join family members already living in the country.

How the sponsorship process works

Each visa type is structured around a particular family relationship, meaning applicants must identify and apply under the category that corresponds to their specific circumstances. There is no single general family visa pathway; instead, the programme directs applicants to the route that reflects the nature of their family connection.

The inclusion of eligible New Zealand citizens as potential sponsors marks a notable aspect of the programme, extending sponsorship rights beyond Australian nationals and permanent residents to a third group with established ties to the country.

The Department of Home Affairs outlined the categories as part of its publicly available guidance on family migration to Australia.

US lists 4 health conditions affecting visa approval

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the US has published details of the health conditions that could result in visa rejection for foreign applicants in 2026.

The four specific medical conditions identified as potential barriers to visa approval are gonorrhoea, leprosy, syphilis, and tuberculosis.

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Source: YEN.com.gh