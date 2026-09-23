Canada's Atlantic Immigration Program has reaffirmed that skilled foreign nationals, including Ghanaians, can pursue permanent residence through four Atlantic provinces

The programme requires candidates to secure a job offer from a provincially approved employer, setting it apart from standard visa routes

Two categories of candidates are eligible, covering both skilled foreign workers and recent international graduates from Atlantic Canadian institutions

Canada has confirmed that qualified foreign nationals, including those based in Ghana, have a clear pathway to permanent residence through the Atlantic Immigration Program (AIP), administered by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).

Canada's Atlantic Immigration Program Opens Doors for Ghanaian Skilled Workers, Graduates and Others

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The programme is designed to address persistent labour shortages across four Atlantic provinces: New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Approved employer listings are now publicly available through each province's designated authority.

Who qualifies for Canada's Atlantic Immigration Programme

The AIP is open to two distinct groups of candidates. The first covers skilled foreign workers who can demonstrate verifiable experience in high-demand or qualifying roles.

The second targets international graduates who completed a recognised degree, diploma, or certificate at an eligible post-secondary institution within one of the four participating provinces.

Candidates may apply whether they are currently outside Canada or already residing there as temporary residents.

Canada's AIP: How employer requirement works

What distinguishes the AIP from conventional visa routes is its mandatory employer designation system. Candidates are not permitted to approach employers independently; they must receive a formal job offer from a company that provincial authorities have already vetted and approved.

Each province independently assesses whether an employer has genuine staffing needs, meets applicable workplace standards, and has settlement support arrangements in place for incoming workers. Notably, employers are not charged a provincial fee to obtain designated status, keeping the process transparent and government-regulated.

Provincial administration of the programme is distributed across separate bodies. New Brunswick operates through the Department of Post-Secondary Education, Training and Labour. Nova Scotia maintains its own updated employer registry spanning sectors such as healthcare, construction, and logistics.

Prince Edward Island processes applications via its Office of Immigration, while Newfoundland and Labrador manages its list of participating employers through the Office of Immigration and Multiculturalism.

Foreigners interested in connecting with approved employers across the four Atlantic provinces can access the full listings through the official Canadian government website.

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Source: YEN.com.gh