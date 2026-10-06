Cristiano Ronaldo has broken his silence after leaving Portugal's training camp following a dispute with head coach Jorge Jesus

The 41-year-old Portugal captain admitted his departure from the camp was wrong but vowed to remain available for the national team

Ronaldo accepted he could face a suspension from the Portuguese Football Federation over his conduct

Cristiano Ronaldo has firmly rejected any suggestion of international retirement, declaring his intention to continue representing Portugal once any disciplinary consequences from his recent fallout with head coach Jorge Jesus have been resolved.

The Al Nassr superstar spoke publicly on Tuesday, October 6, following his departure from Portugal's training camp, a decision that stemmed from a disagreement with Jesus over his playing time during recent Nations League fixtures.

Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence on retirement amid his rift with Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus. Photo by Boris Streubel - UEFA.

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo commits to Portugal's future

The 41-year-old acknowledged that walking out of the camp was a mistake but left no doubt about his desire to keep wearing the national shirt.

"If I'm physically fit, playing for my club - scoring goals, I hope - after serving whatever suspension is imposed on me, I'll be available, as I've always been until now, to compete and win for our national team," Ronaldo said in his lengthy statement.

His statement addresses speculation that the controversy could mark the end of his international career, coming at a moment when his relationship with the Portugal coaching staff has become one of the most scrutinised storylines in European football.

Ronaldo's rift with Jorge Jesus

At the centre of the dispute is an accusation from Ronaldo that Jesus, who previously managed him at Al Nassr, went back on his word on two separate occasions.

One of those alleged broken promises concerned an agreement over Ronaldo's playing time in Portugal's match against Norway.

Ronaldo also issued an apology for two specific incidents: his failure to acknowledge Portugal supporters following the Norway fixture and his decision to leave the squad ahead of the subsequent match against Denmark.

He conceded that both actions could draw a formal sanction from the Portuguese Football Federation.

Despite the public tension, Jesus had previously indicated that Ronaldo's return to the squad remained a possibility, describing the door as still open.

That position, combined with Ronaldo's latest statement, leaves the situation unresolved but suggests an outright split has not yet occurred.

Portugal's coming months will be closely watched as the federation weighs any potential punishment and both parties navigate a relationship that remains strained but, for now, not entirely broken.

Cristiano Ronaldo hints at retirement

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo disclosed in a Vogue interview that the 2026/27 season could be his final campaign as a professional footballer.

The 41-year-old Portugal captain said he wants to leave a lasting legacy after 25 years of sacrifice at the highest level.

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Source: YEN.com.gh