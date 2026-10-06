Thunderstorms and rain are forecast to continue through the evening and into the night across several parts of Ghana

The middle belt, transition zone, and northern sectors face the most severe weather conditions through the night

Mostly cloudy skies with isolated showers are expected over the remaining areas of the country

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Thunderstorms and rainfall that have been affecting parts of Ghana are forecast to persist through the evening and into the night, according to the latest weather outlook for the country.

The middle belt, transition zone, and northern sectors of Ghana are expected to bear the brunt of the adverse weather, with thunderstorms and rain set to continue well into the night hours.

Thunderstorms and Heavy Rain to Hit Ghana's Middle, Transition and Northern Zones Tonight

Source: Getty Images

Residents in these areas should anticipate disruptions linked to the incoming storm activity.

Beyond the worst-affected regions, the rest of the country faces predominantly cloudy conditions, with light rain possible in isolated locations.

The overcast skies are likely to persist through the evening, though the intensity of rainfall in these areas is expected to remain limited compared to the northern and middle zones.

Ghanaians in the affected regions are advised to take necessary precautions, particularly those travelling or commuting during the evening hours, as thunderstorms can reduce visibility and create hazardous conditions on roads.

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Source: YEN.com.gh