Australia Sets Age Limit for Foreigners Applying for Working Holiday Visa
- Australia's Department of Home Affairs confirmed the age bracket for the Working Holiday visa subclass 417, targeting young foreigners
- The standard upper age limit is 30, but citizens from certain eligible countries can apply up to the age of 35
- The visa allows holders to work in Australia during their stay to help fund extended travel, though it is not a residency pathway
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Australia's Department of Home Affairs has confirmed an age range of 18 to 35 years for the Working Holiday visa subclass 417, depending on the applicant's country of citizenship.
The visa is aimed at young people seeking to spend an extended period in Australia, combining leisure with short-term employment to help cover travel costs.
It is formally designated as the "first" Working Holiday visa under the programme, meaning it applies specifically to first-time applicants.
Who qualifies for the Working Holiday visa
For most eligible nationalities, the accepted age range runs from 18 to 30 years at the time of application.
However, the Department of Home Affairs has confirmed that citizens of select countries qualify under a higher bracket, with the upper age limit extended to 35. The lower limit of 18 applies uniformly across all nationalities.
Because eligibility hinges on citizenship, prospective applicants must confirm that their country of nationality is recognised under the subclass 417 programme before submitting an application, as not all nationalities qualify.
What applicants should know before applying
A key condition of the visa is that the age requirement must be satisfied at the point of application, not at the time of travel to Australia. This distinction is important for anyone who may be approaching the upper age threshold.
The Working Holiday visa is not a route to permanent residency or a formal work permit. Its primary function is to support short-term tourism and cultural experience, with the work component serving as a practical means for visa holders to fund their stay without depending entirely on personal savings.
Anyone considering the subclass 417 visa is advised to review the Department of Home Affairs' eligibility criteria directly to confirm whether their nationality and age meet the programme's requirements before applying.
Australia lists people allowed to provide visa assistance
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Australia had published official guidance outlining who is legally permitted to offer immigration assistance to foreign visa applicants.
The Department of Home Affairs has clarified that applicants may only appoint individuals from three specific categories to provide this support.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie is the Head of the Diaspora Affairs Desk at YEN.com.gh, where he has worked since 2022. He has over eight years of journalism experience and holds a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from the University of Cape Coast. Philip previously served as Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh and has also worked as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and a content writer for Scooper News. He also holds certificates in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh