Australia Sets Age Limit for Foreigners Applying for Working Holiday Visa

Australia's Department of Home Affairs confirmed the age bracket for the Working Holiday visa subclass 417, targeting young foreigners

The standard upper age limit is 30, but citizens from certain eligible countries can apply up to the age of 35

The visa allows holders to work in Australia during their stay to help fund extended travel, though it is not a residency pathway

Australia's Department of Home Affairs has confirmed an age range of 18 to 35 years for the Working Holiday visa subclass 417, depending on the applicant's country of citizenship.

The visa is aimed at young people seeking to spend an extended period in Australia, combining leisure with short-term employment to help cover travel costs.

Australia's Working Holiday visa subclass 417 targets young foreigners aged 18 to 35, allowing short-term work to fund travel while exploring the country. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

It is formally designated as the "first" Working Holiday visa under the programme, meaning it applies specifically to first-time applicants.

Who qualifies for the Working Holiday visa

For most eligible nationalities, the accepted age range runs from 18 to 30 years at the time of application.

However, the Department of Home Affairs has confirmed that citizens of select countries qualify under a higher bracket, with the upper age limit extended to 35. The lower limit of 18 applies uniformly across all nationalities.

Because eligibility hinges on citizenship, prospective applicants must confirm that their country of nationality is recognised under the subclass 417 programme before submitting an application, as not all nationalities qualify.

What applicants should know before applying

A key condition of the visa is that the age requirement must be satisfied at the point of application, not at the time of travel to Australia. This distinction is important for anyone who may be approaching the upper age threshold.

The Working Holiday visa is not a route to permanent residency or a formal work permit. Its primary function is to support short-term tourism and cultural experience, with the work component serving as a practical means for visa holders to fund their stay without depending entirely on personal savings.

Anyone considering the subclass 417 visa is advised to review the Department of Home Affairs' eligibility criteria directly to confirm whether their nationality and age meet the programme's requirements before applying.

Australia lists people allowed to provide visa assistance

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Australia had published official guidance outlining who is legally permitted to offer immigration assistance to foreign visa applicants.

The Department of Home Affairs has clarified that applicants may only appoint individuals from three specific categories to provide this support.

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Source: YEN.com.gh