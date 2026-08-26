Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the eligibility conditions foreign spouses must satisfy to qualify for a permanent Partner visa

Applicants must generally wait two years from the date of their temporary visa application before they can be assessed for the permanent visa

Certain circumstances, including domestic violence or the death of a sponsor, may still allow an applicant to qualify for the permanent visa

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Australia's Department of Home Affairs has set out five conditions that foreign spouses and de facto partners must fulfil before they can receive a permanent Partner visa, formally designated Subclass 801.

The Subclass 801 is the concluding stage of a two-part process designed for partners of Australian citizens or permanent residents who are already living in the country.

Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlines eligibility for the permanent Partner visa (Subclass 801), detailing conditions for foreign spouses and de facto partners. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Visa holding and waiting period

To be considered, applicants must ordinarily already hold either a Partner visa (Subclass 820) or a Dependent Child visa (Subclass 445).

A minimum waiting period of two years, counted from the date the original Subclass 820 and 801 application was lodged, must also have passed before eligibility for the permanent grant can be assessed. Applicants can verify that date through their ImmiAccount.

An exception to the two-year rule exists where both the sponsor and the applicant can demonstrate they were already in a long-term relationship at the time of the initial application, in which case the Department may approve the permanent visa sooner.

Relationship, health and financial conditions

Beyond the waiting period, applicants must still be in a genuine relationship with the same person who originally sponsored their temporary visa.

The Department acknowledges, however, that eligibility may be retained even if the relationship ends or the sponsoring partner passes away before the permanent visa is granted.

Those experiencing domestic or family violence are specifically encouraged to come forward, as special provisions exist to cover their circumstances.

Health requirements must be maintained throughout the process, covering not only the primary applicant but also any family members listed on the application. Where medical examinations were previously completed for the Subclass 820 visa, the Department will advise applicants on whether fresh checks are required.

Any outstanding financial debts owed to the Australian government must also be settled in full or placed under a formal repayment arrangement. This obligation extends to all family members named in the application, including those who may not be travelling to Australia.

Best interests of child applicants

Where an applicant is under 18 years of age, the Department will additionally assess whether granting the visa genuinely serves that child's best interests. The visa will not be approved if this condition is not satisfied.

Once all five conditions are met and the Department approves the application, the visa is permanent. The holder becomes an Australian permanent resident from the date the visa is formally granted.

Australia lists 3 documents for prospective citizens

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs had shared details on the documents required at citizenship appointments.

With this, prospective citizens must present one of three approved forms of photo identification before sitting their test or interview.

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Source: YEN.com.gh