The Philippines has granted visa-free access to citizens of 46 African countries, including Ghana, Kenya and South Africa, for stays of up to 30 days

The policy is grounded in Executive Order No. 408 and covers 157 nations worldwide, though several African countries remain excluded from the arrangement

The Philippines welcomed about 5.94 million international tourists in 2025, with tourism accounting for 8.1% of the country's economy

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The Philippines has opened its borders without visa requirements to citizens of 46 African countries, permitting stays of up to 30 days under a travel policy that spans 157 nations globally.

The Philippines has granted visa-free access to citizens of 46 African countries. Credit: Jeff Antenore/ Daniel de la Hoz

Source: Getty Images

Travellers from Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, Uganda, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Angola, Morocco, Rwanda, Senegal, Zambia and Zimbabwe are among those who qualify.

Citizens of Botswana, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Mauritius, Namibia, Seychelles, Tunisia and Togo are also covered under the arrangement.

Not every African nation falls within the scheme.

Nigerians and citizens of Algeria, Egypt, Libya, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Sudan and Sudan are excluded from the standard 30-day visa-free entry and must apply for a visa before travelling to the Philippines.

China and India are similarly outside the main arrangement, though Chinese nationals benefit from a separate window of up to 14 days under distinct provisions. Citizens of the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Japan, Germany, France and South Korea all qualify for the standard 30-day entry.

To be eligible, travellers must carry a passport valid for at least six months beyond their planned departure date and hold a confirmed return or onward ticket before boarding. The policy operates under Executive Order No. 408 and its subsequent amendments.

Philippines Targets Tourism Growth

The move forms part of Manila's broader effort to grow its tourism sector and attract foreign investment. The country received approximately 5.94 million international visitors in 2025, generating an estimated 694 billion Philippine pesos in spending.

Tourism contributed 8.1% to the national economy and supported around 7.7 million jobs that year, with international arrivals continuing to rise into 2026.

Tourism Secretary Dita Angara-Mathay said the government wants to demonstrate that the Philippines is "open, accessible, and ready for greater tourism and investment."

The administration has also committed funds to airport upgrades and improved transport infrastructure as part of its broader push.

Travellers admitted on the 30-day visa-free basis can apply for a 29-day extension through the Philippine Bureau of Immigration, raising the maximum authorised stay to 59 days. Citizens of Brazil and Israel already benefit from existing bilateral agreements that allow visa-free entry for up to 59 days.

Germany names foreigners eligible to bring parents

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Germany has named a family reunification pathway permitting certain foreign nationals to bring their parents or parents-in-law into the country.

The government said the provision applies to foreigners whose visa or residence permit for gainful purposes was first issued after 1 March 2024.

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Source: YEN.com.gh