Australia's Department of Home Affairs published the full list of conditions foreign nationals must satisfy to obtain a Student visa (subclass 500)

The requirements cover everything from age thresholds and enrolment proof to financial readiness, health insurance, and immigration history

Applicants who fail to meet any of the listed conditions risk having their application rejected or declared invalid from the start

Australia has set out ten specific conditions that foreign nationals must satisfy before a Student visa (subclass 500) can be granted, with the full list published on the official website of the Department of Home Affairs.

Australia Lists 10 Conditions Foreigners Must Meet to Get a Student Visa

Source: Getty Images

The requirements apply to anyone wishing to study in Australia on a student visa. Failing to meet even one condition is enough to see an application refused or rendered invalid before it is processed.

Age and enrolment requirements

School-aged applicants must fall within particular age brackets depending on their year of study. A student must be under 17 to begin Year 9, under 18 for Year 10, under 19 for Year 11, and under 20 for Year 12. Children below the age of 6 are not eligible to apply.

Every applicant must also provide a Confirmation of Enrolment (CoE) for all intended courses at the time of lodging an application. The course must appear on the Commonwealth Register of Institutions and Courses for Overseas Students (CRICOS). An application submitted without a valid CoE is automatically considered invalid.

English language proficiency is another compulsory element. Applicants may need to present results from an approved language test, though some exemptions exist. The Department retains the right to request evidence of English ability at any point during processing.

Financial, health and character conditions

Applicants must prove they have enough money to cover the full cost of living and studying in Australia. The Department notes that actual living expenses across the country often surpass the declared minimum thresholds, and it urges prospective students to investigate costs in the specific area where they intend to settle.

Health insurance is mandatory for both the applicant and any accompanying family members. Cover must be maintained throughout the entire stay and obtained through an approved provider under the Overseas Student Health Cover (OSHC) scheme, unless an exemption applies.

Immigration history also comes under scrutiny. Anyone whose previous visa was cancelled or whose past application was refused may be found ineligible. Additionally, any outstanding debt owed to the Australian Government by the applicant or their family must be cleared or formally arranged for repayment before a visa is issued.

Applicants must also satisfy the Department that they are genuine students, demonstrating a clear understanding that the primary purpose of their visit is to study.

Additional rules for minors

Applicants under 18 face two further requirements. Appropriate welfare arrangements must be in place before they arrive in Australia. The Department also reserves the right to decline a visa application if granting it is considered not to be in the best interests of the child.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh