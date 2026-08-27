Australia Announces Waiting Period for Permanent Partner Visa Applicants in 2026

Australia's Department of Home Affairs has confirmed a mandatory waiting period for permanent Partner visa subclass 801 applicants

The two-year wait is calculated from the date of the original combined application, not from when the temporary visa was granted

Certain applicants, including those in long-term relationships or who have experienced family violence, may qualify for an exemption

Australia's Department of Home Affairs has confirmed that people applying for the permanent Partner visa (subclass 801) cannot move directly to the permanent stage of the process and must first serve a waiting period before their application is formally assessed.

The visa is intended for individuals in a genuine relationship with an Australian citizen, a permanent resident, or an eligible New Zealand citizen who wish to settle in Australia on a permanent basis.

Australia's Department of Home Affairs mandates a two-year waiting period for permanent Partner visa subclass 801 applicants. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

How the partner visa waiting period works

Under the current framework, most onshore applicants are initially granted a temporary Partner visa (subclass 820) after lodging their application. They must then wait, generally two years from the date the combined application was first submitted, before the permanent subclass 801 stage can be considered.

Importantly, the two-year period begins from when the original application was lodged, not from the date the temporary visa was actually issued. During this waiting period, holders of the temporary visa are permitted to live and work in Australia while their permanent application remains pending.

Who qualifies for an exemption

The Australian government has established several categories of applicants who may be exempt from the standard two-year requirement and assessed for the permanent visa at an earlier stage.

Applicants who were already in a long-term relationship with their sponsor when they first applied may bypass the waiting period. This typically applies to those who had been living together for at least three years, or two years in cases where they have dependent children.

Beyond relationship duration, two additional circumstances can also qualify an applicant for earlier consideration.

The first covers situations where the sponsoring partner has since passed away, provided the relationship was genuine at the time of their death. The second applies where the applicant or their child experienced family violence during the course of the relationship.

Applicants who do not fall into any of these categories must wait out the full period before the Department of Home Affairs proceeds with assessing their eligibility for permanent residence.

Australia lists documents prospective citizens can use

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Australian citizenship applicants have been given updated guidance on mandatory documentation following official guidance released by the Department of Home Affairs.

Foreigners attending formal citizenship appointments are now required to present specific photographic identification to confirm their identity before taking their tests or attending interviews.

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Source: YEN.com.gh