Canada Cautions International Students About Overstaying Their Authorised Period

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada issued a public warning to international students about the consequences of studying without valid status

The IRCC reminded students that a study permit expiry date marks the deadline to stop studying and leave Canada, unless an extension is applied for

Officials cautioned that overstaying or studying without authorisation can affect future immigration applications and lead to removal from Canada

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Canada has issued a formal warning to international students, cautioning that studying without a valid permit or remaining in Canada beyond an authorised period can carry serious consequences for future immigration applications and may result in removal from the country.

The warning was published on the IRCC's official Facebook page, urging students to familiarise themselves with the specific conditions attached to their study permits and to take note of their student status expiry dates.

Canada warns international students about potential penalties for studying without valid status. Adhere to study permit expiry dates to avoid immigration issues. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What the study permit expiry date means

According to IRCC, the expiry date printed on a study permit determines the point at which a student must cease studying and depart Canada. Students can locate this date under the "additional information" section of their permit.

In most cases, the date reflects the full length of the study programme plus an additional 90 days, a buffer period intended to allow students time to either prepare to leave or take steps to extend their stay legally.

IRCC clarified that if a student's permit expires without a renewal application having been submitted, that student is obligated to leave Canada. Continuing to study after the permit has lapsed constitutes studying without status, which the agency flagged as a direct risk to any future Canadian immigration applications.

Extension options and consequences of non-compliance

Students who wish to continue studying beyond the period covered by their current permit must apply for a study permit extension before the existing permit expires.

IRCC did not specify a minimum notice period for such applications, but the implicit guidance is that students act well ahead of the expiry date to avoid falling out of status.

The agency stressed that the consequences of non-compliance are not limited to immediate removal.

Studying without authorisation or overstaying can leave a lasting mark on an individual's immigration record, complicating or disqualifying future applications to study, work, or reside in Canada.

Canada targets 230,000 foreign workers in 2026

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Canada has announced plans to admit 230,000 temporary foreign workers through two major permit pathways in 2026.

This would include 60,000 placements under the Temporary Foreign Worker Program (TFWP) and 170,000 through the International Mobility Program (IMP).

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Source: YEN.com.gh