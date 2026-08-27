Australia Details Eligibility Conditions for Foreign Students Seeking a Visa

Australia's Department of Home Affairs has published the full eligibility conditions for the Student visa subclass 500, covering enrolment, finances, and character

Every applicant must submit a Confirmation of Enrolment in a CRICOS-registered course, or their application will be declared automatically invalid

Applicants under 18 face additional scrutiny, including mandatory welfare arrangements and a best-interests assessment before a visa decision is made

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Australia's Department of Home Affairs has released the complete set of eligibility conditions that foreign nationals must satisfy to obtain a Student visa under subclass 500, covering a wide range of requirements from academic enrolment to financial capacity, health cover, and immigration history.

The requirements are listed on the Department's official website and apply to all prospective international students seeking to study in Australia.

Australia's Department of Home Affairs details eligibility for Student visa subclass 500, including enrolment, financial, and welfare requirements for applicants. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Applicants who fail to meet any of the stated conditions risk outright rejection or having their application declared invalid at the point of submission.

Enrolment and English language requirements

The most fundamental condition is proof of enrolment. At the time of lodging an application, every candidate must present a valid Confirmation of Enrolment for all intended courses, and those courses must be registered on the Commonwealth Register of Institutions and Courses for Overseas Students. Any application submitted without this document is treated as invalid and cannot be processed further.

English language proficiency is also assessed as part of the application. While some applicants may qualify under an exemption category, the Department retains the right to request test results from an approved language assessment provider at any point during processing, including after an application has already been submitted.

Age-specific rules apply to school-level applicants. To commence Year 9, a student must be under 17 years of age; under 18 for Year 10; under 19 for Year 11; and under 20 for Year 12. Children below the age of 6 are not eligible to apply.

Financial, health, character and welfare conditions

Beyond academic requirements, applicants must show they have adequate funds to cover their living and study costs for the full duration of their stay. The Department acknowledges that actual living expenses across Australia frequently exceed the declared minimum threshold and encourages applicants to research costs specific to their intended location.

Health insurance is compulsory throughout the entire period of stay, both for the applicant and any accompanying family members. Cover must be arranged through an approved provider under the Overseas Student Health Cover scheme, unless an official exemption applies.

The Department also considers an applicant's immigration history. Prior visa cancellations or refused applications may render an individual ineligible. Any outstanding debt owed to the Australian Government by the applicant or their family must be settled or formally arranged for repayment before a visa can be issued.

Applicants must also demonstrate that studying is the genuine and primary purpose of their intended visit to Australia.

Additional conditions for under-18 applicants

Foreign students under the age of 18 face two additional layers of assessment. Appropriate welfare arrangements must be confirmed and in place before the applicant arrives in the country. The Department also holds authority to refuse a visa if granting it is considered not to be in the best interests of the child, regardless of whether other conditions are met.

Australia lists foreigners exempt from student visa English tests

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that foreign students planning to study in Australia may not always need to take an English language proficiency test to obtain a Student visa.

The department has officially disclosed a range of exemptions that allow qualifying applicants to submit their visa applications without providing English test results.

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Source: YEN.com.gh