KNUST Releases Undergraduate Admissions For 2026/2027 Academic Year

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has released its undergraduate admissions for the 2026/2027 academic year.

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The school announced the development on September 17.

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has released its undergraduate admissions for the 2026/2027 academic year.

Source: Facebook

In a post on Facebook, KNUST also shared a guide on how to check your admission status and accept your offer.

To check one's status, log into the admissions portal with your email and password, then click Check Status.

If you see a caption which reads "Congratulations, you have been offered admission", check your program and click " Accept Offer " to confirm your place.

Source: YEN.com.gh