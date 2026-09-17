KNUST Releases Undergraduate Admissions For 2026/2027 Academic Year
The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has released its undergraduate admissions for the 2026/2027 academic year.
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The school announced the development on September 17.
In a post on Facebook, KNUST also shared a guide on how to check your admission status and accept your offer.
To check one's status, log into the admissions portal with your email and password, then click Check Status.
If you see a caption which reads "Congratulations, you have been offered admission", check your program and click " Accept Offer " to confirm your place.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.