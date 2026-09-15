Canada has updated the cost-of-living criteria that international study permit applicants must meet before arriving

The new amounts are tied to the number of family members accompanying the student to Canada

Applicants must show they can cover tuition, living expenses, and return travel without relying on work in Canada

Canada has updated the financial thresholds that international students must meet when applying for a study permit, with Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) announcing the changes through its official Facebook page.

Canada updates study permit financial requirements, linking cost-of-living funds to family size, including what international students must prove before arrival. Image credit: iStock/Erman Gunes

Source: UGC

In the post, the immigration authority stated:

"We've updated the cost-of-living criteria for study permit applicants so they'll have what they need to cover rent, groceries, and other expenses while they study in Canada."

The revised amounts are calculated according to the total number of family members, including the applicant, who will be residing in Canada during the study period.

The Facebook post below has the updated financial requirements for international students.

What international students must now prove

Under the updated rules, applicants are required to demonstrate that they have sufficient funds to cover three key areas without taking up employment in Canada: tuition fees for their chosen course or programme, living costs for themselves and any accompanying family members, and return transportation for the entire group.

Applicants must show proof of adequate financial resources to cover at least the first year of studies.

For programmes lasting longer than one year, they are additionally required to outline how they intend to fund the remaining duration.

Accepted forms of evidence include proof of a long-term scholarship, documentation showing that a parent or guardian is employed, or other credible financial records.

Immigration officials will then review both the amount of funds available and their source to confirm sustainability throughout the full length of the studies.

Reaction to Canada's policy for international students

The announcement drew responses from social media users who shared their views on the updated policy.

Farhad Ubaid Mashwani said:

"This is an amazing plan!! Best for the country; the government should still keep an eye out for the loopholes."

Sheikh Sabbir Hossen wrote:

"Let's gooooo Canada 🙏."

Pannee Lnd shared:

"Still low."

Canada military: How Ghanaians, others can enlist

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Canada has set out the conditions under which non-citizens may apply to join the Canadian Armed Forces, publishing a formal set of requirements that prospective applicants must satisfy before enrolment can be considered.

According to the official eligibility guidelines, applicants must hold either Canadian citizenship or permanent resident status to be eligible.

Permanent residents face an additional layer of requirements, most notably the need to demonstrate three years of physical presence within Canada.

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Source: YEN.com.gh