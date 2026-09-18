Family photos of the late UK-Ghanaian rapper Sway DaSafo and his four children resurfaced after news of his death at 44 broke on September 17, 2026

Sway DaSafo, born Derek Andrew Safo, died at his home in Ghana, with his cause of death not publicly disclosed at the time of reporting

His close friend Kream paid tribute on social media, acknowledging Sway's legacy both as a pioneering UK hip-hop artist and a father of four

UK-Ghanaian rapper Sway DaSafo’s photos with his children have resurfaced following news of his death at the age of 44.

UK-Ghanaian rapper Sway DaSafo's family photos with his 4 children resurface after the artist's death at 44. Image credit: Sway DaSafo

Source: Facebook

The photos show the late UK-Ghanaian rapper sharing warm family moments with his four children. In one of the images, Sway is seen seated on a couch with the children gathered around him, as they appear to enjoy a relaxed moment together.

Sway DaSafo's death and the tributes

News of Sway DaSafo's passing broke on Thursday, September 17, 2026, after his close friend Kream shared a tribute on social media.

According to reports, the rapper died at his home in Ghana. No official cause of death had been made public at the time of reporting. Kream's tribute specifically referenced Sway's role as a father, underscoring just how central that part of his life was to those who knew him personally.

Born Derek Andrew Safo, Sway built a formidable reputation in the British hip-hop scene throughout the 2000s.

He made history in 2005 by becoming the first unsigned artist to win the MOBO Award for Best Hip Hop Act, a feat that announced him as a serious force in UK music.

His debut album, "This Is My Demo", later received a Mercury Prize nomination, cementing his place among the genre's most respected names.

Sway's music career and Ghanaian roots

Over the course of his career, Sway released tracks including "Little Derek", "On My Own", "Still Speedin'" and "Level Up", collaborating with international acts along the way.

He also founded Dcypha Productions, a creative outlet through which he championed and developed emerging talent.

Despite spending much of his professional life in Britain, his Ghanaian heritage remained a defining thread throughout his identity, both in his music and in how he lived his personal life.

Sway is survived by two sons and two daughters. As tributes continue to emerge from across the music community, the resurfaced family photos have become part of the collective remembrance, offering fans a glimpse into the quieter, more personal chapters of his life.

The Facebook photos of Sway DaSafo are below.

Ama K. Abebrese pays tribute to Sway DaSafo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Ama K. Abebrese’s emotional tribute to UK-Ghanaian rapper Sway DaSafo following his death at 44. The actress offered condolences to his wife, children and family in a Facebook post.

Sway died at his home in Ghana just 12 days after celebrating his 44th birthday. His career included a 2005 MOBO Award and a lasting musical connection between Ghana and the United Kingdom.

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Source: YEN.com.gh