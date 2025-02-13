Jennifer Landon is a talented American actress best known for portraying Teeter on the hit series, Yellowstone. Despite her well-documented acting career, she maintains a notably private romantic life and most people are wondering who Jennifer Landon's husband is. Take a closer look at Jennifer Landon's life.

Jennifer Landon attends 'The Front Runner' New York Premiere (L) and the premiere for "Yellowstone" Season 5 (R). Photo: Daniel Zuchnik, Richard Rodriguez (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Jennifer Landon prefers to keep her love life away from the limelight.

There are no public records of her past relationships.

of her past relationships. The actress has never been married.

Jennifer is presumably single.

Fans speculated she was dating her on-screen partner, Denim Richards, because of their on-screen chemistry.

Jennifer Landon's profile summary

Full name Jennifer Landon Gender Female Date of birth 29 August 1983 Age 42 years old (as of February 2025) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Malibu, California, United States Current residence Highland Park, Los Angeles, United States Nationality American Religion Judaism Ethnicity Jewish Education Brentwood School University, New York University Eye colour Green Hair colour Blonde Weight in kilograms 62 Weight in pounds 136 Height in centimetres 170 Height in feet and inches 5'7" Mother Cindy Clerico Father Michael Landon Siblings 8 Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Single Occupation Actress Instagram @thejenlandon

Who is Jennifer Landon?

Jeniffer Landon is a Hollywood actress born on 29 August 1983 in Malibu, California, United States of America. She is 42 years old as of 2025 and her zodiac sign is Virgo.

Jennifer is an American citizen of Jewish ethnicity and Judaism religion. Her mother is Cindy Clerico, a television producer and make-up artist. Cindy's projects include Sanctuary, After Kony: Staging Hope, and The Game Changers.

Jennifer Landon's dad is Michael Landon, a former American actor and filmmaker best known for his roles on Bonanza, Where Pigeons Go to Die, Highway to Heaven, and House on the Prairie. He passed away on 1 July 1991, aged 54, at his home in Malibu. The cause of his death was pancreatic cancer.

Top 5 fast facts about Jennifer Landon. Photo: @thejenlandon on Instagram (modified by author)

Jennifer Landon grew up alongside his only biological brother, Sean Matthew. However, she has seven other step-siblings from her father's previous marriages.

Michael was married two times before marrying Jennifer's mother. As a result, Jen has four half-brothers namely Josh, Christopher, Mark, and Michael Jr. and three half-sisters namely Cherly, Shawna, and Leslie Ann.

Jennifer Landon started acting at a tender age. She was influenced by her father's successful career in the film industry.

Jen made her TV debut in the television film Us. She then had her breakout role on the soap opera As the World Turns, appearing in 500 episodes. Since then, the Hollywood actress has been featured in many other film and TV shows including:

The Young and the Restless

Days of Our Lives

Banshee

Animal Kingdom

Yellowstone

The Front Runner

Brothers

Who is Jennifer Landon's husband?

The American actress is not married and has not publicly acknowledged any current romantic involvements. Jeniffer Landon is also presumably single. Unlike other celebrities, there are no public records indicating previous love relationships.

Is Denim Richards in a relationship with Jeniffer Landon?

Jennifer's role as Teeter in Yellowstone features an on-screen relationship with the character Colby, played by Denim Richards.

Their chemistry has prompted some fans to speculate about a possible real-life romance. However, these speculations are unfounded, as neither Jeniffer nor Richards has revealed any romantic involvement off-screen.

Throughout her career, Landon has demonstrated a strong commitment to keeping her personal and professional lives separate.

FAQs

Who is Jennifer Landon? She is a talented American actress renowned for her roles in Yellowstone and Animal Kingdom. Who does Jennifer Landon play on Yellowstone? She plays the role of Teeter in the television series. How old is Jennifer Landon? The actress is 42 years old as of 2025. She was born on 29 August 1983. Where does Jen hail from? She was born in Malibu, California, United States of America. Who is Jen Landon's partner in Yellowstone? She has an on-screen relationship with the character Colby, portrayed by Denim Richards. Is Jennifer Landon married? As of this writing, the actress is single and has never been married. What does Jennifer Landon's dating history look like? There are no public records of her past relationships. How many children does Jennifer Landon have? The Hollywood star does not have any kids yet.

The title of Jennifer Landon's husband has not been taken by anyone yet. While her on-screen roles frequently involve complex relationships, she maintains a private personal life. There is currently no publicly available information on Jennifer Landon's relationships.

