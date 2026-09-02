UAE Sets Minimum Age of 18 for Domestic Workers Under New Federal Law

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The UAE government published the age requirement as part of Federal Decree Law No. 21 of 2023, which amends an earlier domestic worker law

The updated legislation outlines the rights and duties of both employers and domestic workers in UAE households

The law covers both direct employment and recruitment, with the age threshold applying to all parties involved

The United Arab Emirates has established a firm minimum age of 18 for anyone employed as a domestic worker within the country, under legislation that forms part of a wider legal overhaul of the domestic labour sector.

The rule is embedded in Federal Decree Law No. 21 of 2023, which amends Federal Decree Law No. 9 of 2022. The UAE government published details of the updated law on its official website, confirming that the legislation governs the recruitment and employment of domestic workers across all UAE households.

What the UAE Domestic Worker Law Prohibits

Under the updated framework, employers are expressly prohibited from hiring any individual below the age of 18 to work in a domestic capacity. The restriction applies regardless of the circumstances and cannot be set aside by either the employer or the worker. Recruitment agencies operating in the sector are equally bound by this threshold.

The law covers a broad range of domestic roles and applies both to direct hiring arrangements and to placements made through third-party agencies. Officials noted that the legislation is designed to balance the responsibilities of both employers and workers, guarantee appropriate working conditions, and protect the rights of all parties involved.

UAE Aligns Labour Standards With International Conventions

The UAE government indicated that the new legal framework aligns with national law as well as international conventions the country has ratified. The inclusion of a minimum age provision reflects an effort to bring domestic labour protections in line with globally recognised standards on child labour.

For workers seeking domestic employment in the UAE, as well as for the agencies that facilitate placements, the age of 18 now stands as a non-negotiable legal baseline across the country.

Source: YEN.com.gh