Edith Ward, the ex-wife of UK-based Ghanaian musician Reggie Zippy, called him out on Instagram after he publicly spoke again about their second son Nolan's birthday

She insisted no court order had stopped him from seeing their children and urged him to stop suggesting she was preventing him from being a father

Edith urged Reggie Zippy to build a private relationship with their three children away from social media, and many Instagram users praised her for speaking out

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

UK-based Ghanaian musician Reggie Zippy's ex-wife, Edith Ward, has called him out over his latest public comments about their children.

Edith Ward calls out Reggie Zippy over his comments about their children after their son Nolan's birthday. Image credit: Edith Ward, Reggie Zippy.

Source: Instagram

She made the remarks in an Instagram post a day after their son Nolan's birthday, urging him to stop presenting a false narrative about his access to the children.

Reggie Zippy, whose real name is Reginald Ainooson, and Edith Ward were married for 15 years before divorcing on August 11, 2023.

The former couple share three children and have been involved in public disputes over access to them since the divorce. Reggie Zippy has repeatedly claimed that his ex-wife denied him access to the children, allegations Edith has previously denied.

In November 2024, the pair came together to celebrate their daughter Princess Dior's 10th birthday, raising hopes of a reconciliation. Despite the reunion, their long-running issues have persisted.

Edith Ward responds to Reggie Zippy's claims

Edith shared her post on Sunday, September 27, 2026, noting that Nolan had celebrated his birthday the previous day.

According to her, Reggie Zippy had publicly acknowledged having the children's contact details, and Nolan's number had not changed.

She insisted that no court order stopped him from seeing their children and that there had never been a custody battle taking them away from him.

Edith added that during their last conversation earlier in 2025, she told him he needed to see the children and that she did not need to be present.

Public posts about missing them, she argued, could be replaced by reaching out privately and building a consistent relationship.

She wrote:

"Our children deserve a private relationship with both parents, not a public false narrative."

The Instagram post of Edith Ward, in which she calls out Reggie Zippy over his comments about their children, is below.

Fans react to Edith Ward's post

Many Instagram users sided with Edith, praising her for speaking up and urging her to stay strong.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

blwofona wrote:

"He enjoys the drama... keep doing right by your children. They see the effort."

obenggyamfuah said:

"Speak your truth without fear or favour sis."

delma.duah commented:

"Hmmmmmmm, very disturbing for even me as an adult and a stranger, how much more these kids. It's well."

ohemaa_al indicated:

"I am just tired on your behalf 😢"

adepa_klassical added:

"Sis, please get yourself a glass of water and sip. He always wants public sympathy so bad, forgetting that the future awaits him."

iamfionamarie87 wrote:

"It's good that you put this out as it looks as if he can't see or have a relationship with the kids, which being honest I started to believe. Sis, keep sharing your narrative too."

Reggie Zippy faces UK criminal court

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Reggie Zippy said in a video on September 17, 2026, that he was heading to a UK criminal court the following day.

He said he could be jailed for up to five years if found guilty, insisting he had not committed the offence. The musician also confirmed that he had already been convicted of breaching a non-molestation order.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh