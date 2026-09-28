Gambia assistant coach Abdou Jammeh addressed the Scorpions' mindset ahead of the 2027 AFCON qualifier against Ghana

Gambia enters the Group C fixture with confidence after beating Somalia 2-1, while the Black Stars sit at the bottom of the group

Jammeh insists his players need no extra motivation from the coaching staff ahead of the crunch tie

Abdou Jammeh has stated that the pride of representing one's country is sufficient motivation for his players as they prepare to face Ghana in a 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Tuesday in Accra.

The Scorpions travel to Ghana on the back of a 2-1 victory over Somalia in their Group C opener, giving them an early confidence boost.

Ghana, by contrast, are looking to bounce back after suffering a 2-0 loss to Côte d'Ivoire in their first match, leaving them at the bottom of the group.

Gambia assistant coach Abdou Jammeh sends a subtle warning to the Black Stars ahead of the 2027 AFCON 2027 qualifier against Ghana. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X and @foday_manneh_/X.

Source: Twitter

Jammeh's subtle warning ahead of Ghana vs Gambia

When asked about preparing his squad mentally for the fixture, Jammeh was direct.

"Yeah, playing for the national team or representing your country is the only motivation. We don't need to motivate any of our players," he said, as cited by Ghanasoccernet.

The assistant coach elaborated that the players are fully conscious of what is expected of them when they pull on the Gambian shirt.

"They are only motivated by representing the country. So, I think everybody knows the task ahead. We are focused on delivering the best result we can have tomorrow," Jammeh added.

What is at stake in Accra?

Gambia and Côte d'Ivoire are currently level at the top of Group C following the opening round of fixtures.

A positive result against Ghana would consolidate the Scorpions' standing and put further distance between them and the Black Stars.

For Ghana, the pressure is considerable. A second consecutive defeat would leave Otto Addo's side in serious danger of an early exit from the qualification campaign, making the match at home a must-win situation.

The contrast in morale heading into the fixture is stark, with Gambia carrying the momentum of a winning start while Ghana seeks to rediscover their form on home soil.

Carlos Queiroz sends message to Black Stars fans

In another publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Stars coach Carlos Queiroz has urged the public to remain calm, insisting the team's poor form is down to challenges that can be fixed.

The Portuguese coach also had a clear message for fans planning to attend Ghana's upcoming fixture.

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Source: YEN.com.gh