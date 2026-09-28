Bank of Ghana Governor Dr Johnson Asiama confirmed he stepped down from the Ghana Gold Board's Board of Directors around five months ago

The NPP raised concerns about whether Dr Asiama's dual roles at BoG and GoldBod created a potential conflict of interest

Dr Asiama clarified that the Ghana Gold Board Act does not require the BoG Governor personally to sit on the GoldBod Board

Bank of Ghana (BoG) Governor Dr Johnson Asiama has announced that he resigned from the Board of Directors of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) roughly five months ago and has not attended any of its meetings since.

GoldBod saga deepens as BoG Governor Johnson Asiama confirms he resigned from the board about five months ago, ending questions over his role in the body. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

In a Facebook post on September 27, 2026, Dr Asiama clarified to journalists following concerns raised by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) about whether his simultaneous roles at the central bank and GoldBod constituted a conflict of interest.

The issue was brought to public attention on September 1, 2026, by former Finance Minister and NPP Member of Parliament for Karaga, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, during an NPP press briefing.

The NPP's concerns centred on the financial relationship between the Bank of Ghana and GoldBod, particularly the central bank's role in funding GoldBod's gold-purchasing operations and reported losses tied to the domestic gold purchase programme.

Dr Asiama's departure from the GoldBod Board

Addressing the matter directly, Dr Asiama said his departure from the board predated the public scrutiny.

"I resigned from the GoldBod Board about five months ago or so. I do not attend board meetings at the GoldBod at all," he told journalists.

He pointed to the Ghana Gold Board Act, 2025 (Act 1140) as the basis for his position, explaining that the legislation does not specifically require the Governor of the Bank of Ghana to serve on the GoldBod Board in a personal capacity. Instead, the Act permits the central bank to be represented by either the Governor or any suitably ranked official.

"The law that governs the activities of the GoldBod, there's a provision there for the Bank of Ghana to be represented either by the Governor or any other official up to the rank of a director," Dr Asiama said.

He was emphatic that his physical presence on the board is not a statutory obligation.

"It does not necessarily need the Governor to be there," he added.

The Facebook post below has the video in which the BoG Governor clarified the GoldBod situation.

Scrutiny of BoG's ties to GoldBod

The broader controversy surrounding the Bank of Ghana's relationship with GoldBod relates to the financing of gold purchases under the domestic gold purchase programme.

Critics have questioned the governance and financial implications of the central bank's involvement, including any losses the programme may have incurred.

Dr Asiama's clarification draws a distinction between the institution's legal obligation to be represented on the GoldBod Board and the personal role of the Governor, suggesting that another official of appropriate rank is now fulfilling that representative function on behalf of the Bank of Ghana.

Afenyo-Markin sues GoldBod boss over extortion claims

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Minority Leader and Effutu MP Alexander Afenyo-Markin filed defamation suits against Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) Chief Executive Officer Sammy Gyamfi and two media organisations, sharing the legal action on the floor of Parliament when the House reconvened on Monday, August 24, 2026.

The announcement came after a prolonged and increasingly bitter public exchange between the two men over the Domestic Gold Purchase Programme (DGPP) and the reported US$1.7 billion loss recorded by the Bank of Ghana (BoG) in 2025 under the scheme.

The dispute took a sharp turn when Mr Gyamfi labelled Afenyo-Markin an "extortionist" in response to the Minority Leader's sustained pressure for accountability over GoldBod's operations and the reported BoG losses.

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Source: YEN.com.gh