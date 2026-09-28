Sweden has announced it will no longer accept ordinary non-biometric Russian passports

Holders of such passports will be unable to enter Sweden or apply for visas and residence permits

A transitional period runs until December 31 2026, for those with valid visas or permits issued before the deadline

Sweden has announced it will stop recognising ordinary non-biometric passports issued by Russia, with the policy taking effect from October 1, 2026.

Sweden will reject ordinary non-biometric Russian passports from 1 October 2026, affecting entry and visa applications; existing permits get a transition. Image credit: Bloomberg, Britannica

Source: UGC

Sweden's immigration agency confirmed the change, explaining that a non-biometric passport is one that lacks an electronic chip storing the holder's personal data, including their photograph and fingerprints.

Anyone travelling on a document that Sweden does not recognise will be barred from entering the country and will also be ineligible to apply for a visa or any form of residence permit, whether for study, tourism, work, or family reunification purposes.

Transitional Period for Existing Visa and Permit Holders

Sweden has made provision for a short window between October 1 and December 31, 2026, during which non-biometric Russian passports will still be accepted under specific conditions.

A traveller may still use such a passport during this period if it contains a valid visa issued before October 1, 2026 by Sweden, another European Union member state, or a Schengen country.

The same applies to individuals who hold a valid residence permit issued before the same date by any of those countries.

Swedish authorities have urged anyone affected to apply for a biometric passport through their country's relevant government offices as soon as possible to avoid disruption to their travel plans.

Sweden: Diplomatic and Service Passports also affected

The policy extends beyond ordinary travel documents. From January 1, 2027, Sweden will additionally stop recognising non-biometric Russian diplomatic passports and service passports, broadening the scope of the measure considerably.

The announcement signals a significant shift in how Sweden handles Russian travel documentation, with practical consequences for Russian nationals who rely on older passport formats when seeking to enter or reside in the country.

Sweden opens business pathways for foreign nationals

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Sweden outlined fresh immigration guidelines for three categories of foreigners seeking to move to the country to establish businesses, work or study.

The Swedish Migration Agency, Migrationsverket, has clarified the rules applying to citizens from the European Union (EU), European Economic Area (EEA) and Switzerland, as well as long-term residents of other EU member states.

The guidelines explain the different requirements each category must meet when seeking to stay in Sweden for more than a short period.

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Source: YEN.com.gh