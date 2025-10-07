Tyson Fury's daughter, Venezuela, and the untold story of her 16-year engagement

Tyson Fury's daughter, Venezuela, and Noah's romance has become a trending topic across social media platforms due to their early-age engagement. The social media influencer and Noah first sparked dating speculation in August 2025; one month later, the two officially confirmed their relationship.

Venezuela and Noah first sparked relationship speculation in August 2025 , when Noah uploaded a romantic video of himself and Venezuela.

first sparked relationship speculation in , when Noah uploaded a of himself and Venezuela. Venezuela Fury later got engaged to Noah Spice at her birthday party in September 2025 , despite both of them being in their teen years .

at her birthday party in , despite both of them being in their . Venezuela's parents, Tyson and Paris, support their daughter's engagement to Noah.

Full name Venezuela Fury Gender Female Date of birth 27 September 2009 Age 16 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Doncaster, England, United Kingdom Current residence Lancashire, England, United Kingdom Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6' Height in centimetres 183 Weight in pounds 99 Weight in kilograms 45 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Father Tyson Luke Fury Mother Paris Siblings 6 Relationship status Engaged Fiancé Noah Price Profession Social media influencer, entrepreneur Instagram @venezuelafuryofficial

All about Tyson Fury's daughter, Venezuela

Venezuela Fury was born on 27 September 2009 in Doncaster, England, United Kingdom, to Tyson Luke Fury and Paris. Tyson is a well-known British professional boxer, while Paris is a social media influencer, an author, and television personality from England.

Venezuela Fury's siblings include her four younger brothers, Prince John James, Tyson II, Adonis Amaziah, and Rico Paris, and her two younger sisters, Valencia and Athena. Venezuela quit formal education at the age of 11 to follow in the footsteps of her parents' travelling traditions.

She is a rising social media influencer. She posts fashion and modelling videos on her TikTok account, which has over 300 thousand followers as of this writing.

Explore Venezuela Fury's relationship timeline

The British entrepreneur has been in one confirmed relationship with Noah Price. Despite being both teenagers, the lovebirds recently got engaged. Below is a detailed breakdown of their relationship timeline.

July 2025: Venezuela sparks dating allegations with an unknown man

According to The Sun, the celebrity kid sparked dating speculation with an unknown man believed to be Noah in July 2025. This was after Venezuela shared her video via a TikTok post while holding a vibrant bouquet of flowers. Additionally, her unknown boyfriend expressed his love to her on a card that was nestled within the petals.

August 2025: Noah kisses Venezuela on the cheek

Noah and Venezuela first fueled dating allegations after the latter uploaded a video on her Instagram page while enjoying a romantic date with the young boxer at the York Races. In the since-deleted Instagram clip, Tyson Fury's daughter's boyfriend, Noah, is seen kissing Venezuela on the cheek.

August 2025: Noah uploads a video while with Venezuela on Instagram

Venezuela and Noah fueled more dating allegations after the latter shared a video on his Instagram account with Venezuela. The two were enjoying each other's company in the clip.

September 2025: She gets engaged to Noah at her 16th birthday party

The lovebirds' relationship was confirmed after the celebrity kid uploaded a video on her Instagram stories while getting engaged to Spice in a since-deleted Instagram post. Noah and Venezuela Fury's engagement took place on her 16th birthday party.

September 2025: Venezuela's parents approve her engagement to Noah

Venezuela Fury's mother, Paris Fury, posted Venezuela and Noah's engagement video on her Instagram page, shortly after their engagement. She also congratulated the two for their engagement. Paris captioned the clip,

Congratulations on getting engaged. Both only young but when you know you know! Still in shock but very happy for you both. Me and your Dad couldn’t be prouder.

September 2025: Venezuela displayed her engagement ring on Instagram

The social media influencer shared a video of her hand while putting on her engagement ring on her Instagram on 27 September 2025. She captioned the clip,

We are gettin married so happy.

Venezuela Fury's engagement ring is round and made of diamonds.

FAQs

Who is Tyson Fury? Tyson is a famous professional boxer from England. He rose to global fame in 2015 after becoming the unified world heavyweight champion. Does Tyson Fury have a daughter? His firstborn child is a daughter named Venezuela. How old is Venezuela Tyson Fury's daughter? Venezuela is 16 years old as of 2025. She was born on 27 September 2009. What is Venezuela Fury's profession? Venezuela is an up-and-coming social media influencer and entrepreneur. Why is Tyson Fury's daughter called Venezuela? Tyson confessed to The Guardian in 2011 that he named his daughter after a country called Venezuela to give her a unique name. How many siblings are in the Fury family? Fury shares seven children with his wife, Paris: Venezuela, Prince John James, Tyson II, Valencia, Adonis Amaziah, Athena, and Rico. Who is Noah Price, Venezuela Fury's fiancé? Noah is an England-based rising amateur boxer.

Tyson Fury's daughter, Venezuela, is engaged to Noah Price as of this writing. Venezuela and Noah Price's engagement has sparked mixed reactions online, given that the two are both teenagers. However, her parents support her engagement to Noah.

