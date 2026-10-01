Island Frimpong Wins Best Reader Award at Yvonne Nelson's School for 2nd Year Running
- Island Frimpong, daughter of rapper Medikal and actress Fella Makafui, has won the Best Reader award at Yvonne Nelson's school
- Medikal shared the proud moment on social media, showing his daughter wearing the Best Reader sash
- The latest award win reportedly marked the second consecutive year Island has taken home the prestigious title at the school
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Island Frimpong, the young daughter of Ghanaian rapper Medikal and actress Fella Makafui, is proving herself quite the academic star after her latest achievement.
Island has reportedly won the Best Reader award at Yvonne Nelson's school for the second year in a row, with her proud father sharing the moment on social media on Monday, September 28, 2026.
Medikal posted a photo of little Island wearing her Best Reader sash and beaming with excitement and pride.
The image quickly made the rounds online, drawing warm reactions from fans who have watched the celebrity couple's daughter grow up in the public eye.
Island Frimpong's back-to-back award win
Medikal and Fella's daughter attends the school founded by veteran Ghanaian actress and filmmaker Yvonne Nelson, and her back-to-back Best Reader recognition signals that the youngster is thriving academically.
Island Frimpong graduated from the movie star's preschool, Just Like Mama Day Care in East Legon Hills, a few months ago in July before moving to the Yvonne Nelson International School, making this latest honour all the more special as fitting.
Island was also named the Most Creative pupil in her graduating class.
For Medikal and Fella Makafui, two of Ghana's most recognisable entertainment figures, the recognition is a clear source of joy.
Despite their high-profile personal lives and divorce in 2024, both parents have consistently been visible in Island's upbringing, and moments like this one suggest that visibility is paying dividends.
The TikTok post of Island Frimpong's latest academic accolade is below:
Fan reactions to Island Frimpong's achievement
Fans flooded the comments with congratulations for the young achiever.
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:
julliet wrote:
"Nice one."
Obaa Antwiwaa said:
"Wow, congratulations to her. She is very intelligent."
Hajia Nora added:
"Island is making Fella and Medikal proud. They are raising a smart child."
Island Frimpong celebrates 6th birthday, photos emerge
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Island Frimpong’s sixth birthday, including her enchanting lavender ball gown, photoshoot and the heartfelt message from her mother, Fella Makafui.
The young celebrant’s “Hello 6!” photos drew warm wishes from fans, while Fella’s affectionate “my better half” comment offered a touching glimpse of their bond.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi Owusu is the Head of the Entertainment Desk at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. He previously worked as a freelance writer for local and foreign outlets. He won the award for Best Entertainment Editor of the Year at YEN.com.gh in 2025. He has participated in several trainings, including Facebook and Google compliance workshops. You can contact him via email: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh