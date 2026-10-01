Island Frimpong, daughter of rapper Medikal and actress Fella Makafui, has won the Best Reader award at Yvonne Nelson's school

Medikal shared the proud moment on social media, showing his daughter wearing the Best Reader sash

The latest award win reportedly marked the second consecutive year Island has taken home the prestigious title at the school

Island Frimpong, the young daughter of Ghanaian rapper Medikal and actress Fella Makafui, is proving herself quite the academic star after her latest achievement.

Fella Makafui and Medikal's daughter Island Frimpong wins the Best Reader award at Yvonne Nelson's school. Photo source: @fellamakafui, @amgmedikal, @lupi_love_kyannel/TikTok

Source: Instagram

Island has reportedly won the Best Reader award at Yvonne Nelson's school for the second year in a row, with her proud father sharing the moment on social media on Monday, September 28, 2026.

Medikal posted a photo of little Island wearing her Best Reader sash and beaming with excitement and pride.

The image quickly made the rounds online, drawing warm reactions from fans who have watched the celebrity couple's daughter grow up in the public eye.

Island Frimpong's back-to-back award win

Medikal and Fella's daughter attends the school founded by veteran Ghanaian actress and filmmaker Yvonne Nelson, and her back-to-back Best Reader recognition signals that the youngster is thriving academically.

Island Frimpong graduated from the movie star's preschool, Just Like Mama Day Care in East Legon Hills, a few months ago in July before moving to the Yvonne Nelson International School, making this latest honour all the more special as fitting.

Island was also named the Most Creative pupil in her graduating class.

For Medikal and Fella Makafui, two of Ghana's most recognisable entertainment figures, the recognition is a clear source of joy.

Despite their high-profile personal lives and divorce in 2024, both parents have consistently been visible in Island's upbringing, and moments like this one suggest that visibility is paying dividends.

The TikTok post of Island Frimpong's latest academic accolade is below:

Fan reactions to Island Frimpong's achievement

Fans flooded the comments with congratulations for the young achiever.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

julliet wrote:

"Nice one."

Obaa Antwiwaa said:

"Wow, congratulations to her. She is very intelligent."

Hajia Nora added:

"Island is making Fella and Medikal proud. They are raising a smart child."

Island Frimpong celebrates 6th birthday, photos emerge

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Island Frimpong’s sixth birthday, including her enchanting lavender ball gown, photoshoot and the heartfelt message from her mother, Fella Makafui.

The young celebrant’s “Hello 6!” photos drew warm wishes from fans, while Fella’s affectionate “my better half” comment offered a touching glimpse of their bond.

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Source: YEN.com.gh