UK Announces British Citizenship Registration for Eligible Group, Reveals Fee
- The UK government has published official guidance on how stateless individuals can register as British citizens
- Adults aged 18 and over face a total cost of £1,670, while applicants under 18 pay a reduced fee of £1,000
- Children who cannot afford the registration fee may be eligible to apply for a waiver before submitting their application
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The UK government has published official guidance setting out a route through which stateless individuals can register as British citizens, detailing eligibility requirements and the associated fee structure.
The guidance, available on the UK government's website, confirms that the pathway is open to people who hold no recognised nationality from any country.
How an applicant proceeds depends on when and where they were born.
Fee structure for stateless citizenship applications
Adults aged 18 and over are required to pay a combined total of £1,670 to complete the process. This figure comprises a £1,540 application fee and a separate £130 fee for a mandatory citizenship ceremony.
Applicants under 18 pay a reduced amount of £1,000, though the guidance notes that any minor who turns 18 during the course of their application will be required to pay the additional £130 ceremony fee before the process can be completed.
The government has issued a clear warning to prospective applicants: submitting an incorrect fee will result in outright rejection of the application, with no processing carried out until a new submission is made with the correct payment.
Fee waiver available for children
A key provision within the guidance is the availability of a fee waiver for minors who are unable to meet the cost of applying. Children under 18 who qualify for the waiver must apply for it before they submit their citizenship application.
The guidance also makes clear that this particular route is not the only option available to stateless individuals. Depending on their personal circumstances, applicants may be able to pursue other forms of British citizenship or apply for a different category of British nationality altogether.
UK lists 6 citizenship routes eligible for fee waiver
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK had published six citizenship registration routes through which children under the age of 18 may apply to have their registration fees waived.
This comes as any child eligible to register for British citizenship under the British Nationality Act 1981 and under 18 years old may submit a fee waiver request.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie is the Head of the Diaspora Affairs Desk at YEN.com.gh, where he has worked since 2022. He has over eight years of journalism experience and holds a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from the University of Cape Coast. Philip previously served as Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh and has also worked as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and a content writer for Scooper News. He also holds certificates in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh