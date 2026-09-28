The UK government has published official guidance on how stateless individuals can register as British citizens

Adults aged 18 and over face a total cost of £1,670, while applicants under 18 pay a reduced fee of £1,000

Children who cannot afford the registration fee may be eligible to apply for a waiver before submitting their application

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The UK government has published official guidance setting out a route through which stateless individuals can register as British citizens, detailing eligibility requirements and the associated fee structure.

The guidance, available on the UK government's website, confirms that the pathway is open to people who hold no recognised nationality from any country.

UK guidance shows how stateless individuals can register as British citizens, with fees of £1,670 for adults, £1,000 for children and fee waivers available. Photo credit: WPA Pool/Getty Images

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How an applicant proceeds depends on when and where they were born.

Fee structure for stateless citizenship applications

Adults aged 18 and over are required to pay a combined total of £1,670 to complete the process. This figure comprises a £1,540 application fee and a separate £130 fee for a mandatory citizenship ceremony.

Applicants under 18 pay a reduced amount of £1,000, though the guidance notes that any minor who turns 18 during the course of their application will be required to pay the additional £130 ceremony fee before the process can be completed.

The government has issued a clear warning to prospective applicants: submitting an incorrect fee will result in outright rejection of the application, with no processing carried out until a new submission is made with the correct payment.

Fee waiver available for children

A key provision within the guidance is the availability of a fee waiver for minors who are unable to meet the cost of applying. Children under 18 who qualify for the waiver must apply for it before they submit their citizenship application.

The guidance also makes clear that this particular route is not the only option available to stateless individuals. Depending on their personal circumstances, applicants may be able to pursue other forms of British citizenship or apply for a different category of British nationality altogether.

UK lists 6 citizenship routes eligible for fee waiver

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK had published six citizenship registration routes through which children under the age of 18 may apply to have their registration fees waived.

This comes as any child eligible to register for British citizenship under the British Nationality Act 1981 and under 18 years old may submit a fee waiver request.

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Source: YEN.com.gh