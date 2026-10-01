Canada Lists Provinces Where Foreign Students Qualify for a Specific Work Permit

Canada's IRCC published an updated list of Designated Learning Institutions offering programmes that qualify international students for the Post-Graduation Work Permit

The list covers all 13 Canadian provinces and territories, giving students a searchable resource ahead of enrolment decisions

Canadian authorities have warned that not every programme at a listed institution qualifies, meaning students must verify their specific course before applying

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Canada's Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has published an updated list of Designated Learning Institutions (DLIs) whose programmes make international students eligible for the Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP).

The PGWP is one of the most sought-after immigration pathways available to international graduates, allowing those who complete a qualifying full-time programme to work in Canada for up to three years after finishing their studies.

IRCC updates its list of PGWP-eligible Canadian DLIs, but students must confirm their specific programme qualifies before enrolling to avoid ineligibility. Image credit: VALERIE MACON/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What the DLI list covers

The published list spans all 13 Canadian provinces and territories, including Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, the Northwest Territories, Nova Scotia, Nunavut, Ontario, Prince Edward Island, Quebec, Saskatchewan and Yukon.

Prospective students can search the official IRCC portal by selecting a province or territory to view the eligible institutions within that region. Ontario and British Columbia, which already attract the largest share of international students in the country, are both represented on the list.

Key warning for students planning PGWP applications

The Canadian government has stressed a distinction that carries significant implications for students who intend to remain and work in Canada after graduating. Being included on the DLI list does not mean every programme an institution offers will qualify a student for the PGWP. Individual programme eligibility must be confirmed separately before a student enrols.

For students from Ghana and across Africa who are weighing higher education abroad with long-term work ambitions in Canada, selecting a non-qualifying programme would render them ineligible for the permit regardless of which institution they attended.

The full, searchable list of PGWP-eligible DLIs is available on the official IRCC website, where users can filter results by province or territory before making any application or enrolment decisions.

Canada extends ban on three African countries

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Canada has extended temporary immigration restrictions affecting residents of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, and South Sudan, citing ongoing concerns about the spread of Ebola.

Canada announced the extension on September 28, 2026, adding another 60 days to the existing measures. The restrictions are now set to remain in place until November 27, 2026.

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Source: YEN.com.gh