New Zealand Immigration released the full list of countries whose citizens can apply for a Working Holiday visa in 2026

The visa allows young people from 45 nations to live, work, and study in New Zealand for up to 12 months

No African country currently holds a working holiday agreement with New Zealand, leaving Nigerian citizens ineligible

New Zealand Immigration has published the complete list of 45 countries whose citizens qualify for a Working Holiday visa in 2026, opening doors for young people across multiple continents to live, work, and study in the country for up to a year.

New Zealand Working Holiday Visa: Full List of 45 Eligible Countries in 2026

Source: Getty Images

The scheme is designed for applicants aged 18 to 30, though citizens of certain countries may apply up to the age of 35.

Each country's eligibility is governed by a bilateral agreement with New Zealand, meaning conditions such as the permitted length of stay, minimum funds required, and any additional criteria vary depending on which country an applicant holds citizenship in.

Countries eligible for New Zealand's working holiday visa

The following nations have active working holiday agreements with New Zealand:

Argentina, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Hungary, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, United Kingdom, Uruguay, United States of America, and Vietnam.

African citizens remain ineligible

Notably, not a single African nation features on the list. This means Ghanaians and citizens of other African countries are currently unable to access the scheme, as no working holiday agreement exists between New Zealand and any African government.

Prospective applicants from eligible countries are encouraged to review the specific conditions attached to their country's agreement before applying, as requirements differ significantly from one nation to another.

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Source: YEN.com.gh